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At Sportscafe, we provide you with the most recent Joe Root news, from his stellar performances to any significant changes in his career. Be sure to stay up to date with Joe Root's latest news and follow his journey as one of the leading batsmen in world cricket.

Twitter Divided as Joe Root Edges Closer to Tendulkars Test Record

Twitter Divided as Joe Root Edges Closer to Tendulkars Test Record

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How Kane Williamsons Retirement Feels Like the End of an Era

How Kane Williamsons Retirement Feels Like the End of an Era

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AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

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Steve Smiths Latest Knock Sparks Fab Four Domination Talk

Steve Smiths Latest Knock Sparks Fab Four Domination Talk

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Ashes | Twitter reacts as wasteful Stokes pays with embarrassment for blind trust on Root's opinions

Ashes | Twitter reacts as wasteful Stokes pays with embarrassment for blind trust on Root's opinions

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Joe Root Silences Doubters Again with Masterclass in Australia

Joe Root Silences Doubters Again with Masterclass in Australia

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Ashes | Reliable Root keeps wasteful England competitive before Travball seizes initiative on Day 2

Ashes | Reliable Root keeps wasteful England competitive before Travball seizes initiative on Day 2

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Ashes | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey's DRS saga comes full circle after unclean catch lets off Joe Root

Ashes | Twitter reacts as Alex Carey's DRS saga comes full circle after unclean catch lets off Joe Root

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The Ashes | Twitter in awe as England recover well to end day one of Brisbane Test on high

The Ashes | Twitter in awe as England recover well to end day one of Brisbane Test on high

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The Ashes | Twitter unimpressed as desperate Steve Smith burns DRS unnecessarily with ordinary call

The Ashes | Twitter unimpressed as desperate Steve Smith burns DRS unnecessarily with ordinary call

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Joe Root Issues a Massive Statement Before the Pink Ball Test

Joe Root Issues a Massive Statement Before the Pink Ball Test

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Here is a List of All the Records Broken on a Stunning Day 1 of The Ashes

Here is a List of All the Records Broken on a Stunning Day 1 of The Ashes

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Mitchell Starcs Fiery Spell Solves Australias Bowling Crisis in The Ashes

Mitchell Starcs Fiery Spell Solves Australias Bowling Crisis in The Ashes

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Ashes | Twitter quick to chirp at Matthew Hayden as Mitch Starc subjects Joe Root to tragic start in Perth

Ashes | Twitter quick to chirp at Matthew Hayden as Mitch Starc subjects Joe Root to tragic start in Perth

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Joe Root gears up for Ashes in Australia with unfinished business in mind

Joe Root gears up for Ashes in Australia with unfinished business in mind

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England tour of New Zealand | First ODI in Mount Maunganui, Preview

England tour of New Zealand | First ODI in Mount Maunganui, Preview

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Chris Woakes Moved to Tears by England Players’ Farewell Message

Chris Woakes Moved to Tears by England Players’ Farewell Message

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England announce 16-men squad for highly anticipated Ashes against Australia

England announce 16-men squad for highly anticipated Ashes against Australia

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AI Simulation, ENG vs SA | England ruin South Africa’s clean sweep dreams in Southampton

AI Simulation, ENG vs SA | England ruin South Africa’s clean sweep dreams in Southampton

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AI Simulation, ENG vs SA | England go up 1-0 in series after thrilling nine-run win

AI Simulation, ENG vs SA | England go up 1-0 in series after thrilling nine-run win

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AI Simulation, The Hundred | Trent Rockets end group proceedings with nine-run win over Birmingham Phoenix

AI Simulation, The Hundred | Trent Rockets end group proceedings with nine-run win over Birmingham Phoenix

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Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix | The Hundred - 31st Match in Nottingham Preview

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix | The Hundred - 31st Match in Nottingham Preview

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The Hundred | Trent Rockets seal playoff spot with thrilling win over Welsh Fire

The Hundred | Trent Rockets seal playoff spot with thrilling win over Welsh Fire

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets | Fourth Match in Birmingham Preview

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets | Fourth Match in Birmingham Preview

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ENG vs IND | Mammoth Brook-Root stand leaves England six down with 35 to get at Stumps on Day 4

ENG vs IND | Mammoth Brook-Root stand leaves England six down with 35 to get at Stumps on Day 4

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ENG vs IND | Twitter thrilled as charged up Rahul confronts Dharmasena for letting Root lambast Krishna

ENG vs IND | Twitter thrilled as charged up Rahul confronts Dharmasena for letting Root lambast Krishna

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As the cricket world continues to evolve, Joe Root news today brings fresh updates about his contributions to England's cricketing success. Keep an eye on Sportscafe for all the latest Joe Root news, where we ensure you don't miss out on any major updates regarding this cricketing icon.