Tilak Varma Nears King Kohli's Iconic Record in T20I Chases
Tilak Varma is now closing in on a record being held by Virat Kohli in T20I chases. Kohli holds the record of most successful chases in T20Is, when he remained not out as India won all 18 games. With the second T20I against New Zealand, Tilak Varma has completed 12 games in the same.
Virat Kohli is known as the chase master in the game across all formats. Even though he has retired from T20Is, there is one record of Kohli which is still left untouched. And it is the record of most times India won a game when Kohli remained not out in a chase.
It should be noted that the Indian team has won games on all 18 instances when Virat Kohli stayed not out at the crease. And now, the modern day chase master, Tilak Varma, seems to be coming closer to the record which is currently being owned by the King.
After an unbeaten 51 in the second T20I against New Zealand, he has led India to wins in all 12 games when he remained not out in chases. With this, he is slowly coming closer to the record which took years to be created by Virat Kohli.
Our Take
It can be said that the baton of chasing has been passed successfully from Virat Kohli to Tilak Varma. Kohli retired from the game after the T20 World Cup 2024, and Varma became a part of the core team after the same. Both of them had their own moments when the match seemed to have gone away from the team's hands, but they managed to bring it back in time.