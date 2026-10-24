Another Expensive Outing for Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sparks Twitter Reactions
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been able to do well in his comeback games. He conceded 49 runs for the team in the first T20I. While he took a wicket in the second T20I, he went on to complete his half-century with the ball this time.
The India tour of New Zealand was expected to be remembered for the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, things have not gone the way in which Bhuvi would have expected them to be. In the first T20I, he went on to concede 49 runs without taking any wicket.
Following this he played for the team again in the 2nd T20I. Even after starting off his spell well and taking a wicket in the T20I format after four years, he went on to leak runs for the team. This was for the second time he went at a higher economy rate in the series.
This time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended up conceding 50 runs in the match. This has sparked a lot of reactions from the fans on Twitter, who are now talking about his return to the Indian team:
Half-century
Even on a slow surface, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scored a 24-ball Fifty🙏🏽 https://t.co/mgPGpPq4AR— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 24, 2026
The surface at which this game was being played was comparatively slow. But still Bhuvi managed to bring up a 24 ball half-century.
RCB's Plans
Bro included Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian team just to humiliate him and ruin RCB's auction plans. 😭😭 https://t.co/wrJIIEoH8p— ` (@Itz_Bl3ze) October 24, 2026
There is a reason why Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the team. For the batsmen to humiliate him and for RCB to have their auction plans spoiled.
Ajit Agarkar was Right
Ajit Agarkar was right about Bhuvneshwar Kumar 😭 https://t.co/RwLBB8IQNa— virat (@vihrat18) October 24, 2026
Fans were questioning Ajit Agarkar for not picking Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team. But it seems that all those questions would have been thwarted by now.
Missing Patidar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar must be missing his captain Rajat Patidar right now 😭 Come back stronger in the next match Bhuvi, time to shut every single hater's mouth. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/qFDgqLvQgk— Eshwar (@ej_memezz__) October 24, 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be missing Rajat Patidar to a great extent. We all want him to be back in his form in the next game.