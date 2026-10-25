MS Dhoni Opens Up About CSK and RCB's IPL Rivalry
The IPL has seen the Southern Derby go intense, as CSK and RCB have been the arch rivals lately. MS Dhoni, the former CSK captain, talked about the rivalry between the two teams. He also praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their better performances in the IPL lately.
The Indian Premier League has its own set of arch rivals, but the rivalry which is being enjoyed the most by the fans these days is CSK versus RCB. Whether the match takes place in Chinnaswamy or Chepauk, fans gather up in huge numbers to see which team gets the upper hand.
While the rivalry is mainly known for Dhoni against Kohli, it has been more about RCB's dominance over the last few seasons. Whether it was the IPL 2024 win to reach the playoff stages, or their first ever win in Chepauk after a long time, RCB has left no stones unturned against CSK lately.
Recently, MS Dhoni, the former CSK captain, talked about the rivalry between the two teams. He said, “RCB has performed consistently over the last couple of years, whereas CSK haven't. There’s no point in shying away from it.”
Our Take
MS Dhoni has praised the performances of Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the last few years in the IPL. The team has done commendably well over the five time IPL champions, removing their dominance to a great extent. At the same time, CSK will also be aiming to build up a comeback in the coming season, and make the Southern Derby games even more intense than ever before.