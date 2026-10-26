Devdutt Padikkal Sends a Strong Message Ahead of New Zealand Tests
Devdutt Padikkal has finished the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A on a high note. He was able to score 32 runs only in the first innings of the game. But in the second innings, he went on to smash a mammoth total of 199 runs for the team.
Devdutt Padikkal is showing no signs of stopping for the Indian team, as he prepares for the Test series against New Zealand. For the same, he was picked in the India A team for the tour of New Zealand. At a time when he was in the team with Sai Sudharsan, the battle was set to be intense for the number three spot.
But it seems that we have a clear winner in terms of performance after the first unofficial Test. And it is none other than Devdutt Padikkal, who went on to score 32 runs in the first innings and 199 runs in the second innings.
With this, it is clear that his purple patch in the game continues, which is a huge positive for the Indian team. Even in his first assignment in the overseas conditions, he has managed to be at the top for the Indian team without any issues.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal has managed to score consecutive centuries for the Indian team in the recent games he has played. He was able to score centuries for the team in the match against Sri Lanka XI, two Tests against Sri Lanka, and now another century in the practice match against New Zealand A. While the conditions were enough to trouble the experienced batsmen, he has managed to put himself at the top across all situations.