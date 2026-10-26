Twitter Reacts as Devdutt Padikkal Dominates in India A's Unofficial Test
Devdutt Padikkal showed his masterclass in the unofficial Test match against New Zealand A. He came to bat when the team was trailing around 200 runs, and went on to score 199 runs alone. His wicket has also been controversial, as the ball was going for a wide.
Devdutt Padikkal was able to dominate for the Indian team once again. And this time it was the New Zealand A bowlers who got the taste of masterclass from the DDP. He was able to show his form in the first innings, when he managed to score 32 runs where the team got all out at the score of 113.
And later he stepped up to bat when the team stood at the score of 10/2. This time, the New Zealand A bowlers had no answers to Devdutt Padikkal. It further allowed him to dominate against them without any interruptions, and he went on to complete a mammoth score of 199.
But his wicket turned out to be controversial to some extent. The ball was going down for a wide but the bowler and keeper thought that Padikkal had connected with it. Eventually, the umpire signalled out and with no DRS available for this game.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Deserves All Three
Devdutt Padikkal deserves to play in all 3 formats for India.— Kevin (@imkevin149) October 26, 2026
Can score fast when the team needs
Can anchor the innings
Can open the innings
Can score big runs on a green wicket when everyone else struggles to score
He is the complete package ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NP9WS0hCzl
Devdutt Padikkal should be a part of the Indian team across all three formats. He can play for the team across all situations and adapt to the game accordingly.
Form of his Life
Devdutt Padikkal is in the form of his life, if they still drop him from the Playing in the first test, I'm done with Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/jcgi8VXVS6— Prantik (@Pran__07) October 26, 2026
Devdutt Padikkal is currently in the form of his life. And if he still gets dropped for the first Test against New Zealand, we all would be done with the Indian cricket team.
BCCI Hatewatch
Even after scoring 199 on this garden, if Devdutt Padikkal doesn't make it to the playing XI for the 1st Test, or they play Sudharsan or Jurel ahead of him.— 𝚅𝚊𝚛𝚞𝚗¹⁸ (@varunx18) October 26, 2026
The hatewatch for BCCI will Peak.
DDP was able to smash 199 runs for the team, when even Jurel and Sudharsan failed to score well. Still if he gets dropped for them, the BCCI would be receiving a lot of hate.