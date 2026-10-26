Massive Boost for India A Ahead of 3rd Unofficial Test Against New Zealand A
India A has received a major boost ahead of the 3rd unofficial Test against New Zealand A. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are expected to join the team for the same. This would be helpful to the Indian line-up, as the team prepares for the series against New Zealand.
Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be part of the India A-versus-New Zealand A third unofficial Test match shortly before the big match, giving a strong lift to the Indian side. They are set to bolster the Indian A bowling and batting units for the match.
The improvement in the bowling line-up would be felt with Bumrah for his experience, pace and accuracy, and Pant could provide some aggression and stability at the top of the hits. It would also be good to have both players around for an opportunity at match practice and for a chance to develop rhythm in the longer game.
India A will see how they can get the best from their improved team against New Zealand A with the series playing a vital role for them to showcase their talent. The match is likely to be beneficial to the Indian side as they review their options and make fresh provisions for their upcoming challenge, which will be a two match series against New Zealand.
Our Take
Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will be making their return to the game from their respective injuries. Bumrah last featured in the ODI series against England, where he suffered with an injury in the second ODI. With these players being available, it will be a massive boost for the Indian team, which hopes to keep itself alive in the WTC cycle with the series against New Zealand.