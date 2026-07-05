Jasprit Bumrah News

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Prithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSanju SamsonSachin TendulkarSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarSophie EcclestoneLaura WolvaardtRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve SmithSuresh RainaRob Key
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From game-changing performances to pivotal moments in Jasprit Bumrah career, we bring you all the latest Jasprit Bumrah news today. Whether it's his recovery progress, international appearances, or off-the-field contributions, our dedicated coverage ensures you’re always informed.

Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Matt Henry Matches Jasprit Bumrah's Ranking Milestone

Twitter Can't Keep Calm as Matt Henry Matches Jasprit Bumrah's Ranking Milestone

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  • cricket
The Bowler Who Thrived When the Margin for Error Was Zero

The Bowler Who Thrived When the Margin for Error Was Zero

  • news
  • cricket
Twitter Buzzes as Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up for England Challenge

Twitter Buzzes as Jasprit Bumrah Gears Up for England Challenge

  • news
  • cricket
India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days

India's ODI Selection for England Tour Expected in Coming Days

  • news
  • cricket
Did Hardik Pandya Have Dressing Room Tensions with Senior Players at Mumbai Indians?

Did Hardik Pandya Have Dressing Room Tensions with Senior Players at Mumbai Indians?

  • news
  • cricket
Mumbai Indians Eye New Captain After Another Disappointing Season Under Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians Eye New Captain After Another Disappointing Season Under Hardik Pandya

  • news
  • cricket
Workload Management Debate Returns After Injury Concerns in IPL 2026

Workload Management Debate Returns After Injury Concerns in IPL 2026

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  • cricket
Allu Arjun Creates Buzz with Hilarious Comment on Jasprit Bumrah

Allu Arjun Creates Buzz with Hilarious Comment on Jasprit Bumrah

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  • cricket
Kartik Tyagis Priceless Fanboy Moment with Jasprit Bumrah Wins Hearts

Kartik Tyagis Priceless Fanboy Moment with Jasprit Bumrah Wins Hearts

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AI Simulation, MI vs LSG | Suryakumars masterclass and Bumrahs strikes seal Mumbai win

AI Simulation, MI vs LSG | Suryakumars masterclass and Bumrahs strikes seal Mumbai win

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  • cricket
Is Bumrah’s Performance the Real Reason MI Are Struggling?

Is Bumrah’s Performance the Real Reason MI Are Struggling?

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  • cricket
Did Romario Shepherd Target Bumrah with His Recent Statement?

Did Romario Shepherd Target Bumrah with His Recent Statement?

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, MI vs SRH | Suryakumar’s brilliance and Bumrah’s strikes seal Mumbai win

AI Simulation, MI vs SRH | Suryakumar’s brilliance and Bumrah’s strikes seal Mumbai win

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  • cricket
Sanju Samsons Redemption Story Peaks with ICC Player of the Month Award

Sanju Samsons Redemption Story Peaks with ICC Player of the Month Award

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  • cricket
Watch a Reunion That Hits Different Before MI vs RCB Showdown

Watch a Reunion That Hits Different Before MI vs RCB Showdown

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  • cricket
MI vs RCB | Twitter Erupts as RCB Continue Dominance at Wankhede

MI vs RCB | Twitter Erupts as RCB Continue Dominance at Wankhede

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  • cricket
Is Jasprit Bumrah Under Injury Cloud Before IPL 2026?

Is Jasprit Bumrah Under Injury Cloud Before IPL 2026?

  • news
  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Achieves Historic Milestone with Two ICC Trophies as Coach

Gautam Gambhir Achieves Historic Milestone with Two ICC Trophies as Coach

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  • cricket
WATCH | Jasprit goes Boom Boom to peg back Windies with scintillating double blow

WATCH | Jasprit goes Boom Boom to peg back Windies with scintillating double blow

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  • cricket
Super Eight Performances Trigger Big Changes in ICC Rankings

Super Eight Performances Trigger Big Changes in ICC Rankings

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  • cricket
Big Blow for India as Key Batsman Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Clash

Big Blow for India as Key Batsman Likely to Miss Next T20 World Cup Clash

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  • cricket
T20 World Cup Preview | Form, results, and momentum make co-host India hot favourites to defend title

T20 World Cup Preview | Form, results, and momentum make co-host India hot favourites to defend title

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  • cricket
NZ tour of India | Twitter in awe as India seal T20I series with another lop-sided outing

NZ tour of India | Twitter in awe as India seal T20I series with another lop-sided outing

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  • cricket
NZ tour of India | Twitter chants Boom Boom Bumrah as pacer makes steaming return to side

NZ tour of India | Twitter chants Boom Boom Bumrah as pacer makes steaming return to side

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  • cricket
Ashwin Reveals the Bowling Combo That Could Win India the T20 World Cup

Ashwin Reveals the Bowling Combo That Could Win India the T20 World Cup

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  • cricket
Cricket Australia Reveals Best Test Performers with Its Team of 2025

Cricket Australia Reveals Best Test Performers with Its Team of 2025

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  • cricket
South Africa tour of India | Twitter disappointed as fourth T20I abandoned due to poor visibility under fog

South Africa tour of India | Twitter disappointed as fourth T20I abandoned due to poor visibility under fog

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  • cricket

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