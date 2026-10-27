Rohit Sharma Chooses Between Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma has made his choice between Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. With both of them being the captain of the Indian team, Rohit decided to go with Gill as he is the ODI captain. But he also had something to say about Shreyas Iyer.
The recent episode of the famous Family Full House show, being hosted by Rohit Sharma, has gained a lot of attention among the fans. During the show, he was asked a hilarious question about who he would choose, whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Shubman Gill?
Rohit Sharma responded by saying, “Both are Captain of India now. Gill is my captain right now, and I want to play in the 2027 World Cup so I have to keep him happy. After the 2027 WC, If I want to make a comeback in T20I. I'll have to keep Shreyas happy. So I need both of them.”
The Hitman has made it clear that he needs both of them to be happy with him as of now. While he has not played under Shreyas Iyer, he has played under Shubman Gill as Rohit aims to be a part of the side till the 2027 World Cup.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he would be choosing both of them, regardless of the format he is playing. As of now he is a part of the ODI team only, due to which he was named Shubman Gill at first. However, to make things funnier, he even said that he would keep Shreyas Iyer happy if he thinks of making a T20I comeback after the World Cup.