Suresh Raina Makes a Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer's Leadership
Suresh Raina has hailed the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer in the T20I format. With India taking a 2-0 series lead against New Zealand, Raina was impressed with his captaincy. He even claimed Iyer to have brought down a different legacy in the Indian team.
Shreyas Iyer, as a captain of the Indian team, has finally received a good momentum. He didn't have a good start for the team as a skipper, with India encountering consecutive losses in the first seven games with him as a captain.
Now in the T20I series against New Zealand, his second contest as a skipper in SENA nations, he has received a good start. With the third T20I set to take place today, he has already been able to start the series with 2 consecutive wins. This even made Suresh Raina, the former Indian cricketer, to praise his captaincy.
He said, “Shreyas Iyer's captaincy has been outstanding in T20I for India. After a long time, I've seen a T20 Captain, who's captaining India in this format with a different legacy. I wish him all the best for the future.”
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer has made his mark as a captain, but it took a few games for him to find the rhythm as well. He will now aim to give his best for the team in the remaining three matches in the India tour of New Zealand, which could help him to strengthen his captaincy skills. The words of Suresh Raina will also be acting as the words of motivation, as they have come up from one of the finest batsmen for the Indian team.