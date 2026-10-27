Shreyas Iyer has made his mark as a captain, but it took a few games for him to find the rhythm as well. He will now aim to give his best for the team in the remaining three matches in the India tour of New Zealand, which could help him to strengthen his captaincy skills. The words of Suresh Raina will also be acting as the words of motivation, as they have come up from one of the finest batsmen for the Indian team.