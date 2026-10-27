Fans Demand Auqib Nabi's Test Debut as Social Media Buzz Intensifies
Auqib Nabi has been dominating in the longest format of the game. In the unofficial Test match against New Zealand A, he understood the conditions better than anyone else. This even allowed him to take up three wickets on the final day of the game.
The calls for Auqib Nabi to finally make his debut for India in the longest format of the game have started to grow. He was able to do well for Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy, as his performances helped the team to win the title for the first time in the history.
Following this, he was also given a chance to play for India A in the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. The conditions which challenged the Indian batsmen to a great extent also turned out to be the one which became a moment to take opportunity for Auqib Nabi.
In the first innings, he was able to take 3 wickets while conceding 69 runs. Later in the final innings of the game, he was once again able to take 3 wickets for the team, putting New Zealand A in a challenging situation with his spells via the new ball.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Game Changer
AUQIB NABI ON A ROLL 🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2026
- 3 wickets in 3 overs vs New Zealand A in the 4th Innings, the game Changer of India A with the ball. pic.twitter.com/J6addZbpcR
Auqib Nabi was able to take 3 wickets for India A in 3 overs in this game. This is how you define a real game changer in the longest format.
Best Condition
If India actually wants to test Auqib Nabi— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 27, 2026
NZ is the best condition to do so!
Otherwise no point in keeping him around the squad. pic.twitter.com/QA9h9hDoX5
The selectors are still looking for Auqib Nabi to make his debut in the Test format. And the best conditions for the same have been found, which is the New Zealand pitches.
Spoiler
Aquib Nabi over Prasidh Krishna for NZ Tests🤔— ONE7 (@17pixles) October 27, 2026
Prasidh Krishna's natural back of a length bowling might not suit NZ conditions. imo, Aquib Nabi or Akash Deep would be better options for the 3rd/4th pacer slot✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/u5PNa1bDhU
Auqib Nabi has been giving his best to make it to the Indian team in the longest format. But it seems that the selectors will be going with Prasidh Krishna in his place.