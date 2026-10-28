Yastika Bhatia Set for WBBL Action After Signing With Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat has signed Yastika Bhatia for the upcoming WBBL Season. The tournament is expected to start within a few weeks, with her being the only Indian player to feature this season. Yastika will be looking at the same as a moment to prepare for her WPL comeback.
The Women's Big Bash League will also be having an Indian player featuring in the same. It has been confirmed that the wicket-keeper batter, Yastika Bhatia, has been signed by Brisbane Heat for the upcoming season. This signing comes right before the tournament begins.
Jess Jonassen, the player who earlier stood in Brisbane Heat as a wicket-keeper, has been ruled out of the tournament. She suffered with a hip injury, which made the team look for an injury replacement as soon as possible. Fortunately, they were able to go with Yastika Bhatia for the same.
She has now signed with the team for the upcoming season as an injury replacement, and remains the only Indian player to feature in the same. While the signing has been done a little too late, reports also suggest that she is likely to join the squad ahead of their second match against Sydney Thunder.
Our Take
The signing done by Brisbane Heat comes at a crucial moment for them and Yastika Bhatia both. She missed out on two editions of the Women's Premier League due to injuries, as it now remains to be seen which team gets her in the upcoming auction. She will now be looking at the WBBL as an opportunity to regain her form in the shortest format of the game.