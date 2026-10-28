Marco Jansen Ends Jadeja's Run at the Top of the ICC Rankings.

Marco Jansen Ends Ravindra Jadeja's Reign at the Top of ICC Rankings
The reign of Ravindra Jadeja at the top of the ICC rankings has come to an end. He stayed at the top of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings for 1694 days. But with Marco Jansen dominating over Australia, he has been able to end his reign at the top of the table.
In the Test format, two players have been able to dominate with the bat and ball. One is Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a key player for the Indian team, and the other is Marco Jansen, who has continued to show his dominance in the game across all aspects.
As the ICC rankings received its latest update, Marco Jansen has finally been able to come at the top of the ICC all-rounder rankings. He has now replaced Ravindra Jadeja at the top of the table, ending his reign which lasted for a massive total of 1694 days.
In the previous match against Australia, he did well with both bat and ball. Scoring a half-century and even taking a five wicket haul, he helped the Proteas to level the series. Along with that, he also scored a half-century in the third Test, as he aims to deliver his best with the ball.
Our Take
The battle between Marco Jansen and Ravindra Jadeja will be an intense clash. Jansen will be able to gain a few more points as he has already made his mark in the third Test. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja will be back in action next month, as India prepares to go against New Zealand for a two match Test series.