Fans Celebrate Abhishek Sharma's Return to No. 1 in ICC Rankings
Abhishek Sharma has reclaimed his spot at the top in the ICC rankings. With a century in the previous T20I against New Zealand, he has managed to dethrone Ishan Kishan from the same. Kishan missed out on two games due to a niggle.
The battle between Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma has seen an interesting turn in the ICC rankings. Ishan Kishan stayed at the top of the table with a good amount of margin, as he also managed to score runs. But unfortunately, he suffered with a niggle in the first game and missed out on the next two.
With Kishan set to lose points for missing out the two games, Abhishek decided to take an opportunity for the same. He went on to smash a century for the Indian team in the third T20I against New Zealand, leading the visitors to not just a win, but also a series win.
Abhishek Sharma is now standing at the top of the ICC Men's T20I batsman rankings with 897 points. Ishan Kishan has been dropped down to the third spot with 866 points.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Mahakal
@mufaddal_vohra Mahakaal ka bhakt hai 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SDneEw6877— Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) October 28, 2026
Abhishek Sharma worships Lord Mahakal, and he even mimicked the meditation pose, which typically originated from the Lord.
Back in Style
@mufaddal_vohra He is back again in style 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/zQHHPjWxoj— BLAST 🧨 (@peddi569) October 28, 2026
Abhishek Sharma stayed away from the top spot for a long time. But now he is back at the same, with a style that everyone wanted to return.
Healthy Competition
@mufaddal_vohra Ishan aur Abhishek mein alag hi competition chal raha hai No.1 T20I spot ke liye. Kabhi yeh to kabhi woh, par ye healthy competition Indian team ko bahut fayda kar raha hai. @mufaddal_vohra— Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) October 28, 2026
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are having a competition of their own. Sometimes it's Kishan at the top or other times it's Abhishek. But this competition is benefiting the Indian team.