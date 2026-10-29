Early Finishes in Ashes Tests Put Financial Pressure on Cricket Australia.

Shorter Ashes Tests Hit Cricket Australia Hard as Revenue Takes a Major Blow
The financial pressure on Cricket Australia has increased over the last few months. In The Ashes, two Test matches lasted for just two days each. With these games not even coming close to the five days quota, the board has suffered a loss of 134 crore rupees.
If we take a look at the Ashes series which took place from 21 November last year, Australia was to be the side which received the most benefit from the same. The team was able to receive a strong start to its WTC cycle, as they managed to win the series by 4-1.
But in this series, there were a total of two games which lasted just two days each. And these were the first Test in Perth, where Australia won by 8 wickets, and the fourth Test in Melbourne, where England won by 4 wickets. With the games not completing their quota of five days or even coming close to it, the CA suffered a massive loss.
Ticket sales, broadcasting rights, and much more were affected due to the same. Eventually, reports suggest that the board has suffered a massive loss of 134 crore rupees due to the same. Their profits have been going high, but the board is still warned of consecutive deficits over the next few years.
Our Take
Cricket Australia has been working hard to ensure that they are able to cut down the losses as much as possible. But The Ashes series, which is much awaited by the fans, ending earlier than they expected came as a shocker. It now remains to be seen how they will be organising the upcoming series and domestic events to cover the same.