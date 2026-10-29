Fans Left Shocked as Mumbai Indians End Their Association With Lasith Malinga
Mumbai Indians have bid farewell to a few coaches ahead of the upcoming season. This also includes Lasith Malinga, who has worked with the team across various seasons. It remains to be seen what changes would be made with a coaching staff overhaul.
Another team in the Indian Premier League, has made changes to its coaching staff, and it is the Mumbai Indians. Recently, the team had its Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene, leave the line-up and now a few more coaches have been given a farewell ahead of the next season.
This major overhaul in the coaching staff also includes Lasith Malinga, who has been a part of the team for a long time. He has not just been a part of the coaching staff of the line-up, he has also been with them as a player.
With Malinga bidding a farewell to Mumbai Indians, it seems that an era for the MI fans has come to an end. Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Great Bowler
He was a great bowler ever for them, but not as coach— Pinki (@PinkiPragya) October 29, 2026
A Twitter user claimed Malinga as a great bowler for Mumbai Indians. But he also said that Malinga has not been able to do much as a coach.
Yorkers Out
MI management really said: Yorkers out, loyalty out too? 💀😂— DesiPixel (@IC96HQ) October 29, 2026
Mumbai Indians management just said that they don't need any yorkers at the moment. But it seems that they have also pushed loyalty out of the scene.
New Captain?
Now they should announce the captain, I hope it is Sky n Tilak his deputy.— Tejas Pujare (@TejasPujare7) October 29, 2026
Mumbai Indians have still not named a new captain, with the Hardik Pandya trade being incomplete. It remains to be seen whether it will be Suryakumar Yadav or Tilak Varma.
Big Shoes
Malinga's yorkers decided so many Mumbai Indians last overs, and Bumrah learned a lot from him. Big shoes to fill. Who should be MI's next bowling coach?— ᗪᗩIᒪY ᗪOᔕE (@kittu989815) October 29, 2026
Lasith Malinga has been able to win various games for Mumbai Indians with his yorkers. Now who will be filling out the gap he has created in the coaching staff.