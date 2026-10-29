Big Boost for Australia! Steve Smith Likely to Return for New Zealand Tests
Steve Smith has been ruled out of the series against South Africa. Right before the series decider game, he suffered a concussion in the second Test. But it is expected that he will be able to return to the team in the series against New Zealand.
The Australian team has already put up a strong fight in the final test match against South Africa. While the team is missing out on the availability of Steve Smith in this series, they are still looking way better, with Alex Carey and Josh Inglis handling things in the middle order.
At the same time, fans are also looking forward to the return of Smith. He suffered a concussion in the second Test, due to which he was left unavailable in the next game. Reports suggest that he has been cleared with a severe neck injury, and is suffering with a cervical facet joint injury.
This injury has ruled him out of action till December, as the veteran player is going through rehabilitation. With his comeback expected in December, it is likely that he will be featuring in the home series against New Zealand, which will start from 9 December.
Our Take
The availability of Steve Smith in the home tests will be crucial for the Australian team. He was unable to give his best performances in the two tests against South Africa. But a bad series doesn't determine his form, as he has been a key batsman for the line-up in the longest format of the game.