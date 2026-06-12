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Sportscafe, keep you updated with all the latest news on Steve Smith, from his on-field feats to his leadership role with the Australian team. Join us for comprehensive coverage of Steve Smith's career and follow his journey as one of the top cricketers in the world today.

Watch the Moment Steve Smith Flashes Temper After PSL Send-Off

Watch the Moment Steve Smith Flashes Temper After PSL Send-Off

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Was Cricket Australia Wrong to Omit Steve Smith from T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

Was Cricket Australia Wrong to Omit Steve Smith from T20 World Cup 2026 Squad?

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BBL Final | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers seal sixth title with clinical win over Sydney Sixers

BBL Final | Twitter in awe as Perth Scorchers seal sixth title with clinical win over Sydney Sixers

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BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Sixers knock champions Hobart Hurricanes out to enter final

BBL | Twitter impressed as Sydney Sixers knock champions Hobart Hurricanes out to enter final

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BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg

BBL | Twitter in disbelief after stars align for Smith to continue stay after inside edge takes lucky nutmeg

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BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Smith silences Perth crowd with unbelievable pick-up shot

BBL Qualifier | Twitter in awe as Smith silences Perth crowd with unbelievable pick-up shot

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AI Simulation, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Sixers hold nerve in Perth to seal final spot

AI Simulation, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers | Sixers hold nerve in Perth to seal final spot

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Perth Scorchers & Sydney Sixers, Qualifier | Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers & Sydney Sixers, Qualifier | Big Bash League

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Steve Smiths Latest Knock Sparks Fab Four Domination Talk

Steve Smiths Latest Knock Sparks Fab Four Domination Talk

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Ashes | Sensational Smith ton backs up Head heroics to leave England on edge on Day 3 at SCG

Ashes | Sensational Smith ton backs up Head heroics to leave England on edge on Day 3 at SCG

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Ashes | Twitter reacts as Carse heeds Smith's polite ask in moment of forced camaraderie

Ashes | Twitter reacts as Carse heeds Smith's polite ask in moment of forced camaraderie

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Ashes | Twitter in awe as Tongue produces ball of series contender in Melbourne to peg back Smith's poles

Ashes | Twitter in awe as Tongue produces ball of series contender in Melbourne to peg back Smith's poles

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Why Steve Smith Isnt Playing Todays Ashes Test Will Surprise You?

Why Steve Smith Isnt Playing Todays Ashes Test Will Surprise You?

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What Really Went Down Between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer in the Second Test?

What Really Went Down Between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer in the Second Test?

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The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Australia go 2-0 up with clinical win over England in pink-ball Test

The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Australia go 2-0 up with clinical win over England in pink-ball Test

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The Ashes | Twitter pumped up as Jofra Archer and Steve Smith go at each other in intense battle

The Ashes | Twitter pumped up as Jofra Archer and Steve Smith go at each other in intense battle

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The Ashes | Twitter in disbelief as Steve Smith ends Will Jacks’ vigil with stunning catch

The Ashes | Twitter in disbelief as Steve Smith ends Will Jacks’ vigil with stunning catch

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The Ashes | Twitter baffled as umpire Sharfuddoula over compensates earlier mistake with another blunder

The Ashes | Twitter baffled as umpire Sharfuddoula over compensates earlier mistake with another blunder

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The Ashes | Twitter reacts as Australia produce their version of Bazball to take 44-run lead over England

The Ashes | Twitter reacts as Australia produce their version of Bazball to take 44-run lead over England

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The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Will Jacks pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Steve Smith

The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Will Jacks pulls off one-handed blinder to dismiss Steve Smith

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The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Steve Smith responds beautifully to Jofra Archer’s short-ball ploy

The Ashes | Twitter in awe as Steve Smith responds beautifully to Jofra Archer’s short-ball ploy

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The Ashes | Twitter unimpressed as desperate Steve Smith burns DRS unnecessarily with ordinary call

The Ashes | Twitter unimpressed as desperate Steve Smith burns DRS unnecessarily with ordinary call

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How the IPL 2026 Auction Will Change Everything

How the IPL 2026 Auction Will Change Everything

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Key Bowlers Miss Out as Australia Confirms Squad for the 2nd Test

Key Bowlers Miss Out as Australia Confirms Squad for the 2nd Test

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Mitchell Starc Declares This Player as the Best Batter He Faced

Mitchell Starc Declares This Player as the Best Batter He Faced

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Monty Panesar Shuts Down Steve Smith With a Brilliant Comeback

Monty Panesar Shuts Down Steve Smith With a Brilliant Comeback

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Here is a List of All the Records Broken on a Stunning Day 1 of The Ashes

Here is a List of All the Records Broken on a Stunning Day 1 of The Ashes

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Thank you for visiting the Steve Smith news section at Sportscafe. We aim to provide detailed coverage of his career, including the latest news and key updates. As his journey continues, Sportscafe will ensure you are always up to date with the most important news about this cricketing icon. Keep checking back for all the latest updates on Steve Smith!