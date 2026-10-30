King Kohli Fever Hits Auckland as Fans Gather to Catch a Glimpse
Virat Kohli has arrived in Auckland for the ODI series against New Zealand. This would be his last series in the nation, as he aims to deliver his best in all five games. Fans assembled in huge numbers at the airport to get a glimpse of the King.
The fans greeted Virat Kohli with a huge welcome as he landed in Auckland, New Zealand. The Indian cricket icon was enveloped by the fans, who wanted to catch a glimpse of their favorite player and take pictures with him. Kohli moved between the crowd, getting surrounded by several fans to click photos and take video of the big bongani.
Kohli took time to pay a tribute to the fans as well with a smile and thumbs up. The scenes showed his huge popularity and international fan following and even after his retirement as an Indian captain, he continues to evoke a lot of excitement wherever he goes.
One of the fans even waited for days at the airport, as she said, “I've been at the airport for the past two days just to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli, get his autograph, and take a picture with him. You can't imagine how I'm feeling right now. A lifelong dream of mine has finally come true (Crying).”
Our Take
The craze for Virat Kohli has been unbelievable and unmatched to all extents. Fans know that it is going to be so exciting to watch him play in New Zealand, and since he has only a few more games to play before he retires, enjoying every moment of the King has been a must.