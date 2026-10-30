Internet Goes Wild as Bhuvneshwar Kumar Misses the 4th T20I
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the team for the fourth T20I. With Mayank Yadav coming in his place, it seems that the comeback series lasted for three games for Bhuvi. This has also sparked reactions on Twitter, as fans can't stop talking about the same.
The Indian team is currently playing the 4th T20I against New Zealand. And for this game, the team once again had made some changes to their line-up which were unexpected. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the playing XI, bringing in Mayank Yadav to the line-up.
The inclusion of Mayank Yadav turned out to be beneficial for the Indian team, as he went on to take the wickets of Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell within the powerplay. But the exclusion of a player who made his comeback to the team after four years still remains questionable.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not a part of the team from 2022, but with his performances in the RCB, he was able to get a comeback. Unfortunately, it seems that his comeback series didn't go as expected, with him being dropped just after playing three games.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Rumours are True
So the rumour turned out to be true, Gambhir brought Bhuvi into the Indian team so that RCB can’t retain him as uncapped player💀 https://t.co/fi3lWGU8DP— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 30, 2026
It seems that Gautam Gambhir picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the team for a reason. So that RCB can't retain him as an uncapped player.
Bhuvi Watching
https://t.co/S68LDGkm4S— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 30, 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be watching Mayank Yadav picked ahead of him. And what would have hurted him more is that Mayank Yadav gave better performances too.
We Think
Two or three bad matches don’t define a good bowler. I think Bhuvi deserves more chances. 💯 https://t.co/rxTivvXHyc— Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 30, 2026
Two or three games are not enough to determine what type of bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is. He really deserved a few more chances for the Indian team.