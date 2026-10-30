Mumbai Indians Gear Up for IPL 2027 with a Revamped Coaching Staff
Mumbai Indians have completed their coaching overhaul ahead of the new season. Robin Uthappa has joined the team as a batting coach, as Mitchell McClenaghan also reunites with the line-up. T Dilip has also joined the team as a fielding coach.
Mumbai Indians will go into the IPL 2027 circuit with a new coaching structure with a number of familiar cricketing names. Kieron Pollard will lead the team as the head coach, having also played extensive IPL for the franchise, he is said to know all the ins and outs of the game.
Former India batsman Robin Uthappa will take charge of the batting while Mitchell McClenaghan is named as the bowling coach. Both former players have experience in the IPL and they'll try to help Mumbai's overall squad in every department.
T Dilip will take care as a fielding coach, to enhance the fielding standards and athleticism of the team. Meanwhile, former India pacer Dhaval Kulkarni will be joining on the coaching front to nurture some young talent and prepare support stars for the top level clashes.
In this new co-ordination, Mumbai Indians will be looking to create a well-rounded team, groom youngsters and emerge more capable in 2027.
Our Take
The new coaching staff at Mumbai Indians is a combination of IPL expertise, international exposure and player development. The new head coach Kieron Pollard might make a huge difference because of his ties with the franchise and his familiarity with the culture. Robin Uthappa and Mitchell McClenaghan are strong supporters of batting and bowling, respectively while T Dilip and Dhaval Kulkarni enhance fielding and development. But where this will really get to the test is keeping this skill alive in consistent matches of IPL 2027.