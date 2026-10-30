The new coaching staff at Mumbai Indians is a combination of IPL expertise, international exposure and player development. The new head coach Kieron Pollard might make a huge difference because of his ties with the franchise and his familiarity with the culture. Robin Uthappa and Mitchell McClenaghan are strong supporters of batting and bowling, respectively while T Dilip and Dhaval Kulkarni enhance fielding and development. But where this will really get to the test is keeping this skill alive in consistent matches of IPL 2027.