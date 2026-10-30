Rashid Khan Scripts History Against Zimbabwe with Record-Breaking T20I Feat
Rashid Khan has created history in T20I format. He has now become the first bowler to have claimed 200 wickets in this format, achieving this record in the game against Zimbabwe. Along with that, he also had an impact on the game with the bat, as he scored 25 runs off 6 balls.
History has been created by Rashid Khan in the shortest format of the game. And this time, it is not in the T20 format, instead it came in the T20 internationals. Afghanistan played the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe yesterday, which took place in Sharjah.
Rashid Khan stood at a mammoth total of 199 wickets, just one wicket away from being the first bowler to take 200 wickets in T20Is. First when Afghanistan batted in this game, he went on to show his contribution with the same. He smashed 25 runs off just 6 balls, with 4 sixes.
Later with the ball, he was able to take the wicket of Tadiwanshe Marumani, who became his 200th scalp in T20Is. This also made Rashid Khan the first ever bowler to have accomplished this feat in the game.
Our Take
Rashid Khan being the first ever bowler to have taken 200 wickets in the T20I format shows how well he has been, even when the dynamics of the game changed. Earlier the game remained in equal favour but now it has been more batter oriented, with 200+ runs being common. Still, Rashid Khan was able to dominate for the Afghanistan team across all aspects to become the first to take this mark.