Rishabh Pant Gears Up for New Zealand Tests with Intense Training!
Rishabh Pant has started working hard ahead of his return in the Test series against New Zealand. He posted some photos of his training sessions on his Instagram, as fans see a glimpse of Spidey. Pant faced a left side muscle strain due to which he missed the New Zealand A series.
Cricket fans are now eagerly waiting for the Test series between India and New Zealand. This series will be holding a lot of things for both teams, as they remain in race for the World Test Championship finals. Along with that, the Indian fans are also looking out for Rishabh Pant.
Pant suffered with an unwanted left side muscle strain, due to which he has been ruled out of the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. His return to the team was not expected in this series, as the management decided to have him available for the Tests against New Zealand.
And to everyone's surprise, Pant posted a photo on his Instagram account. In the image, it can be seen that the Indian wicket-keeper is training hard to ensure that he is prepared for the bigger challenge which lies ahead.
Our Take
The availability of Rishabh Pant will be a major factor for the Indian team. Even though the team has various batsmen such as KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and more, who have shown some good performances, Rishabh Pant has been a key wicket-keeper for the team. In the previous Test series against New Zealand also, he was able to display some fine performances, as he has some unfinished business to do.