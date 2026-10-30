The availability of Rishabh Pant will be a major factor for the Indian team. Even though the team has various batsmen such as KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and more, who have shown some good performances, Rishabh Pant has been a key wicket-keeper for the team. In the previous Test series against New Zealand also, he was able to display some fine performances, as he has some unfinished business to do.