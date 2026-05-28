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International career

Deepti Bhagwan Sharma was born on 24 August 1997 in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She is an Indian cricketer known for her role as a left-handed batter and right-arm off-spin bowler. Her journey began in December 2010 when, at the age of thirteen, she played for the Uttar Pradesh Under-19 side. By 2014, she had progressed quickly, and at seventeen she earned her first international call-up. On 28 November 2014, she made her ODI debut against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

She later stepped into the T20I format in January 2016 at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia. One of her early landmarks came in May 2017 when she scored 188 runs vs Ireland, setting a then-world record 320-run opening partnership with Punam Raut. Since then, Deepti has played more than 100 matches each in ODIs and T20Is.

2014: ODI debut on 28 November vs South Africa at Bangalore. Entered the side at 17 years of age.

2016: WT20I debut on 31 January vs Australia at Sydney. On 19 February, against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, she took 6/20, her best ODI bowling figures, as India swept the series 3–0.

2017: Produced a career-defining knock of 188 vs Ireland at Potchefstroom, setting a world-record 320-run opening stand with Punam Raut. Played in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, scoring 216 runs and taking 12 wickets. India reached the final at Lord’s, finishing runners-up to England.

2018: Key bowler in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, claiming five wickets in the tournament, including 2/15 vs Ireland. India reached the semifinals.

2020: Part of the Indian team that reached the T20 World Cup final in Australia, finishing as runners-up after defeat to the hosts at Melbourne.

2021: Test debut on 16 June vs England at Bristol. Scored 29 and 54 in a drawn match, India’s return to Test cricket after several years.

2022:

Won Commonwealth Games silver at Birmingham. Scored 78 vs Pakistan in the group stage.



Claimed Player of the Tournament at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Sylhet, with 13 wickets, leading India to gold.



On 24 September at Lord’s, India sealed its ODI series sweep over England with a decisive run out of Charlie Dean, an incident that drew worldwide debate but confirmed India’s 3–0 victory.

2023:

Played at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, winning a gold medal as India defeated Sri Lanka in the T20I final.



In December, recorded one of the finest Test bowling displays: 5/7 and 4/32 vs England at Navi Mumbai, finishing with match figures of 9/39 as India won by 347 runs, the most significant victory in women’s Test history.



A week later, vs Australia in Mumbai, added an unbeaten 102-run stand for the 8th wicket with Pooja Vastrakar in another famous Test win.



On 15 February 2023, in Cape Town, she became the first Indian woman to take 100 WT20I wickets.

2024: Continued as a key figure in India’s T20 World Cup campaign. On tour in Bangladesh, the team topped the charts for economy and wicket-taking impact. Played her last Test to date vs South Africa at Chennai in June, scoring and bowling steadily.

2025:

Featured in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. In the opener on 30 September vs Sri Lanka at Guwahati, scored 53 and took 3/54 in a DLS win.



On 5 October vs Pakistan at Colombo, again took 3/45, moving into second place on India’s all-time ODI wicket-takers list.



As of October 2025, she had over 100 ODIs and 100 T20Is to her name, and remained among the leading bowlers in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25 cycle with 42 wickets in 23 innings.

Leagues Participation

Deepti Sharma has balanced her international career with active roles in the world’s leading franchise competitions. From the Women’s Premier League in India to the WBBL in Australia and The Hundred in England, she has established herself as one of the most valuable all-rounders across conditions.

Women’s Premier League

Deepti Sharma made her WPL debut in 2023 after being bought by UP Warriorz for ₹2.6 crore, making her the second-most expensive Indian player at the inaugural auction. She quickly became a key figure on the side and has represented the franchise every season since. In 2024, she was UP Warriorz’s leading run-scorer, finished as Player of the Tournament, and claimed the first hat-trick by an Indian bowler in WPL history. Ahead of 2025, she was named captain of the franchise, replacing Alyssa Healy.

Year Team Notes 2023 UP Warriorz Bought for ₹2.6 crore, 210 runs, and 12 wickets in debut season 2024 UP Warriorz Leading run-scorer with 295 runs, 15 wickets, hat-trick vs Delhi Capitals, Player of the Tournament 2025 UP Warriorz Appointed captain, planned to bat at no. 3–4, retained as senior leader

Women’s Big Bash League

Deepti first played in the WBBL|07 (2021–22) for Sydney Thunder, where she impressed as a reliable all-rounder. A highlight came against Hobart Hurricanes in October 2021, when she took 3/13 in four overs and was named Player of the Match. After a break, she returned in 2024 when Melbourne Stars picked her in the inaugural overseas draft as a Platinum signing.

Year Team Notes 2021–22 Sydney Thunder 13 matches, 211 runs, 13 wickets, best 3/13 vs Hobart Hurricanes 2022–23 — Did not play due to international commitments 2023–24 — Absent from draft, focused on India duties 2024–25 Melbourne Stars Selected as Platinum signing, added balance in the middle order, and off-spin strength

Women’s Hundred

Deepti’s first appearance in The Hundred came in 2021 with the London Spirit, where she immediately became their most economical bowler. Across seven matches, she claimed 10 wickets at 17.10, with best figures of 2/10, and conceded at only 4.87 runs per over. She also scored 108 runs, often steadying the middle order.

She skipped the 2022 edition due to international commitments but returned in 2024 to lead London Spirit to their first championship. In the final vs Welsh Fire, she took 2/24 and struck the winning six, earning her the nickname “the calm finisher” in British media.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit 7 matches, 108 runs, 10 wickets, economy 4.87, team’s top bowler 2022 — Missed due to India’s bilateral series vs England and Australia 2024 London Spirit 8 matches, 126 runs, eight wickets, 2/24 in the final, hit the winning six, championship title 2025 — Opted out to prepare for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in India

Domestic career

Deepti Sharma’s path in Indian domestic cricket began with Uttar Pradesh, where she played in the state’s U-19 side from 2010 before moving into the senior team by 2014–15. Her early performances with both bat and ball earned her selection for the Central Zone, where she featured in the Inter-Zonal Women’s Three-Day Trophy and was part of the title-winning team in 2016–17.

In 2017, she made a pivotal move to Bengal, a transfer that elevated her status within the domestic circuit. Her debut season for Bengal was outstanding, as she finished as the leading run-scorer in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy with over 300 runs while also taking wickets consistently. The following seasons confirmed her reputation as Bengal’s most reliable all-rounder, highlighted by a century in the 2020–21 semifinal against Railways.

Her switch also meant representing the East Zone, where she later became captain. In the 2023–24 Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy, she produced a dominant all-round display, claiming 27 wickets and guiding East Zone to the title. This achievement earned her the Player of the Tournament award. She continued to lead in the Inter-Zonal One-Day Trophy, strengthening her reputation as both performer and leader.

Before the Women’s Premier League, Deepti gained franchise-style experience in the Women’s T20 Challenge, playing for the Trailblazers between 2018 and 2020 and captaining Velocity in 2022. These roles helped her refine leadership skills at a higher level.

By 2023, she was back with UP Warriorz in the newly launched WPL, where she combined her international experience with domestic influence. In 2025, she became captain of the franchise, a natural continuation of the leadership path that started in state and zonal cricket. Among her personal honors, the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Senior Domestic Cricketer in 2018 remains one of the milestones that formally recognized her impact on Indian women’s cricket.

Records and achievements

Deepti Sharma has developed into one of the most complete all-rounders in world cricket, setting records with both bat and ball while earning recognition for her leadership at domestic, franchise, and international levels. Her career includes world records, Player of the Tournament awards, and medals across major ICC events.

2014: Became the youngest Indian woman (16 years old) to debut in ODIs.

2016: Produced her best ODI bowling figures, 6/20 vs Sri Lanka at Ranchi on 19 February.

2017: Scored 188 vs Ireland at Potchefstroom on 15 May, part of a world-record 320-run opening stand with Punam Raut. Her 188 remains the highest individual ODI score by an Indian woman and ranks among the top five in women’s ODI history. Helped India finish as runners-up at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, winning a silver medal.

2018: Awarded the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy by the BCCI as Best Senior Domestic Cricketer.

2020: Played a key role in India’s campaign at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, finishing with a silver medal.

2020–21: Scored 113 vs Railways in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy semifinal, one of the highest scores in domestic knockouts.

2022:

Won gold at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Sylhet, finishing as Player of the Tournament with 13 wickets.



Secured Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham.

2023:

On 15 February in Cape Town, she became the first Indian woman to reach 100 WT20I wickets and the fifth globally.



Delivered one of the finest Test performances in women’s cricket, taking 5/7 and 4/32 vs England at Navi Mumbai for match figures of 9/39. India won by 347 runs, the most significant victory margin in women’s Tests.



Won gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou as India defeated Sri Lanka in the T20 final.

2023–24: Captained East Zone to the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy title, finishing as top wicket-taker with 27 wickets and Player of the Tournament.

2024:

In the WPL, she became the first Indian woman to take a hat-trick, achieving it against the Delhi Capitals. Ended the season as Player of the Tournament for UP Warriorz.



In the Hundred final, struck the winning six for the London Spirit, securing their maiden championship.

2025: Appointed captain of UP Warriorz in the WPL, adding to her leadership record across domestic, franchise, and national levels.

Career distinctions

Five major international medals: World Cup 2017 silver, T20 World Cup 2020 silver, Commonwealth Games 2022 silver, Asia Cup 2022 gold, Asian Games 2023 gold.

Ranked among the top bowlers in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25 cycle with 42 wickets in 23 innings.

Holds one of the best economy rates in women’s ODIs: below four runs per over across her career.

Personal life

Deepti Sharma is regarded as one of the most disciplined and focused athletes in Indian cricket. She has kept her private life away from media attention, with her career and training always taking priority. Beyond the field, she is respected for her humility, professionalism, and growing influence as a role model for younger cricketers.

Finance

Deepti holds a Grade A central contract with the BCCI and is among the best-paid women cricketers in India. Her income comes from international duties, the Women’s Premier League, overseas leagues such as the WBBL and The Hundred, and sponsorships with brands including Nike, Boost, and JSW Sports. Indian sports outlets estimate her annual earnings at ₹2–2.5 crore (USD 250,000–300,000), not including bonuses and prize money.

Family

She was born on 24 August 1997 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, to Bhagwan Sharma, a railway employee, and Sumitra Sharma, a homemaker. She grew up in a large family with five siblings. Her elder brother Sumit Sharma, who once played cricket himself, introduced her to the game and was her first coach at the Ekalavya Sports Stadium in Agra. Deepti remains unmarried and has no children, choosing to dedicate her full attention to cricket and fitness.

Cars and House

Deepti owns a Hyundai Creta and a Toyota Fortuner, both acquired after her WPL success. She purchased her own house in Agra in 2023, where her parents live. In 2024, she invested in an apartment in Kolkata, reflecting her long association with Bengal cricket.

Scandals

Deepti has no personal scandals and is respected for her professional conduct. The only incident that drew international headlines was the run out of Charlie Dean at Lord’s in 2022. Although entirely within ICC rules, the dismissal sparked debate worldwide. She was vigorously defended by her teammates, officials, and fans, and the moment has since become part of her competitive reputation.

Fan Base

Deepti has one of the largest followings among Indian women cricketers. On Instagram (@deepti_sharma06), she has more than 1.1 million followers, while her X (Twitter) account has around 750,000. Her official Facebook page attracts about 500,000 followers. She posts match highlights, training photos, brand campaigns, and messages of gratitude to her supporters. By 2025, she ranks just behind Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in popularity, admired for her composure and reliability as much as for her records.