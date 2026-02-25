On This Day In Cricket - February 25

25 February is remembered in cricket history for several important events. On this day in 2001, Sir Donald Bradman, the greatest batsman in cricket history with a remarkable Test average of 99.94, passed away. On the same date in 1971, Australia’s outstanding leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was born. This day witnessed many memorable World Cup matches, including Ireland’s thrilling 2-wicket win over the UAE, Australia’s dominant win over New Zealand, Pakistan’s 97-run victory against the Netherlands, South Africa’s win against England and New Zealand’s victory over Sri Lanka.

On This Day - February 25, 1971 - Stuart MacGill Was Born

Stuart MacGill was a very talented Australian leg-spin bowler who was born on this day in Perth. His biggest misfortune was that his career came during the era of the legendary spinner Shane Warne. MacGill did not get regular opportunities because the Australian team preferred to play with only one skilled spinner and was often selected only when Shane Warne was unavailable. But he had an impressive Test career, taking 208 wickets in just 44 matches. His bowling strike rate remains better than that of any other modern spinner in Test cricket history.

Whenever Shane Warne was injured or banned, such as during 2003-04, MacGill took responsibility as Australia’s main spinner and performed strongly. His record at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was outstanding, where he took five wickets in an innings more times than Warne. Off the field, MacGill was an avid reader and once read 21 novels during a tour of Pakistan. After retiring in 2008, he even returned at the age of 40 to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers. However, his post-cricket life became controversial. In 2021, he was kidnapped and recently in 2025, he was found guilty in a cocaine supply case.

On This Day - February 25, 1992 - New Zealand Stifles Sri Lanka in Home World Cup

On 25 February 1992 in a Benson & Hedges World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the host nation New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. Sri Lanka managed score only 206 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs against New Zealand’s bowling attackers in the first innings. Opener Roshan Mahanama top-scored with a fighting 80 runs, while Aravinda de Silva made 31 runs and captain Arjuna Ranatunga added 20 runs. For New Zealand, Willie Watson and Chris Harris took 3 important wickets each. Gavin Larsen and Dipak Patel also bowled economically and kept constant pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Chasing a target of 207 runs, New Zealand won the match in 48.2 overs with the loss of 4 wickets. Opener John Wright scored a solid 57 runs with 9 fours, and Andrew Jones played a sensible innings of 49 runs. Ken Rutherford finished the match in style, scoring an unbeaten 65 runs off 71 balls with 6 fours and 1 six, guiding the team to victory with 10 balls remaining. With this win, New Zealand delivered another strong performance in their home World Cup.

On This Day - 25 February 1996 - South Africa Crushes England in Wills World Cup

On 25 February 1996, the 14th match of the Wills World Cup was played between England and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In this important match, South Africa batted first and posted a respectable total of 230 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

England chasing a target of 231 runs in reply, collapsed under pressure from the South African bowlers. The entire England team was all out for just 152 runs in 44.3 overs. South Africa secured a one-sided victory by 78 runs. For his outstanding performance in this impressive win, Jonty Rhodes was awarded the Player of the Match.

On This Day - 25 February 2001 - The Don Passes Away

On 25 February 2001, the cricket world lost the greatest player in its history. Legendary Australian batsman Sir Donald Bradman, known around the world as “The Don,” passed away at the age of 92. After being hospitalized in December 2000 due to pneumonia, he returned home in the new year, where he took his last breath on 25 February. His Test batting average of 99.94 is widely regarded as the greatest individual achievement in the history of any major sport.

After his death, a special memorial service was held on 25 March 2001 at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Adelaide. The service was attended by then Australian Prime Minister John Howard, Opposition Leader Kim Beazley, and several former and current Test cricketers. The emotional event was broadcast live on television and was watched by approximately 1.45 million people. His funeral, however, was held privately among family and close friends, while many admirers stood along the streets to pay their final respects.

On This Day - 25 February 2003 - Pakistan Thrashes Netherlands in World Cup

On 25 February 2003, in the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2003 played at Boland Park in Paarl, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 97 runs. Batting first, Pakistan scored 253 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs. Middle-order batsman Mohammad Yousuf top-scored with 58 runs off 59 balls, while opener Taufeeq Umar made 48 runs and Abdul Razzaq contributed an important 47 runs. In the final overs, fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar added an unbeaten 26 runs off 27 balls with aggressive batting. For the Netherlands, Tim de Leede and Daan van Bunge took 2 wickets each.

Chasing a target of 254 runs, the Netherlands could not handle Pakistan’s strong bowling attack and were all out for 156 runs in 39.3 overs. Only Daan van Bunge with 31 runs and Luuk van Troost with 22 runs showed some resistance. Pakistan’s fast bowlers dominated the match. Wasim Akram took 3 wickets for 24 runs in 8.3 overs, and Shoaib Akhtar claimed 3 important wickets for 26 runs in 7 overs. Captain Waqar Younis, spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Razzaq, and Saeed Anwar also took 1 wicket each, helping Pakistan secure a comfortable 97-run victory.

On This Day - 25 February 2011 - Australia Dominates Trans-Tasman World Cup Clash

On 25 February 2011, Australia and New Zealand faced each other in a tense Trans-Tasman clash at the ICC World Cup in Nagpur. Before the match began, an emotional moment was seen on the field as players from both teams observed a one-minute silence in memory of the victims of the devastating Christchurch earthquake. This gesture strongly reflected the spirit of ANZAC unity. In the match, New Zealand batted first and scored 206 runs. However, Australia chased the target comfortably and maintained complete control from the very beginning.

For Australia, opener and wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin played an aggressive and explosive innings. He stepped out of his crease to hit brilliant cover drives and gave the New Zealand bowlers no chance to recover. His opening partner Shane Watson also used his power effectively, with one of his shots flying so fast towards the boundary that spectators had to duck for safety. Against the strong partnership of Haddin and Watson, New Zealand’s captain and spinner Daniel Vettori looked helpless. Although the stadium was not completely full, the fans present enjoyed every run and wicket as Australia secured an easy victory.

On This Day - 25 February 2015 - Ireland Edges UAE in World Cup Thriller

On 25 February 2015, in a thrilling World Cup match played in Brisbane, Ireland defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 2 wickets. Batting first, UAE were in trouble at 131 for 6 in the 35th over. Then Shaiman Anwar led a strong comeback, scoring 106 runs off 83 balls, which was his first ODI century. He added a world-record 107-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Amjad Javed, who scored 42 runs off 35 balls. Thanks to their effort, UAE added 147 runs in the last 15 overs and posted a challenging total of 278 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chasing 279, Ireland also had a shaky start and lost 4 wickets for 97 runs. Gary Wilson scored 80 runs and Kevin O’Brien stabilized the innings. O’Brien played a very aggressive knock of 50 runs off just 24 balls and added a quick 72-run partnership in only 36 balls for the sixth wicket with Wilson. In the final 7 overs, the dismissals of O’Brien, Wilson, and John Mooney brought UAE back into the match and raised hopes of their first win over Ireland since 2001. In the end, with 12 runs needed off 15 balls, Alex Cusack and spinner George Dockrell held their nerve and guided Ireland to a memorable 2-wicket victory with 4 balls remaining.