Match details England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 30.05.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
ENG
ENG

168

IND
IND

142

Match Info

Match:T20 Series England vs India, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, May 28, 2026 - Tuesday, June 02, 2026
Toss:England won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 30, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersDunkley Sophia, Wyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Wong Issy

India Squad

PlayersMandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Bhatia Yastika Harish, Kaur Harmanpreet, Rodrigues Jemimah, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Reddy Arundhati, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
BenchFulmali Bharti, Gaud Kranti Munna, Singh Renuka, Yadav Radha

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End