Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 30.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bhatia Yastika Harishwicket keeper
|33
|36
|5
|0
|91.67
|Mandhana Smritibatsman
|32
|25
|5
|0
|128
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Smith Linseybowler
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|0
|0
|Ecclestone Sophieall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Reddy gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.
19.5
W
OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Reddy pushes forward and drives for one run. Charani is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Ecclestone and Capsey.
19.4
1
Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Charani. Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Charani gets forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.