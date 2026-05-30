Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 30.05.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
ENG
ENG

168

IND
IND

142

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bhatia Yastika Harishwicket keeper33365091.67
Mandhana Smritibatsman322550128
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Smith Linseybowler403308.2500
Ecclestone Sophieall rounder40241600

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Reddy gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

19.5
W

OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Reddy pushes forward and drives for one run. Charani is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Ecclestone and Capsey.

19.4
1

Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Charani. Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Charani gets forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

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