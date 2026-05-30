19.6 1 Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Reddy gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Reddy pushes forward and drives for one run. Charani is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Ecclestone and Capsey.