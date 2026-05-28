Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 28.05.2026

T20iCounty Cricket Ground, Chelmsford
ENG
ENG

150

IND
IND

188

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Jones Amywicket keeper674890139.58
Knight Heatherbatsman22242091.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sharma Deeptiall rounder4042110.500
Reddy Arundhatiall rounder40240610

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Full toss, on line once again. Bell pushes forward and drives for a run.

19.5
1

Yorker, on a good line. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

19.4
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dean shuffles down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

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