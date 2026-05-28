Results Score England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 28.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jones Amywicket keeper
|67
|48
|9
|0
|139.58
|Knight Heatherbatsman
|22
|24
|2
|0
|91.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sharma Deeptiall rounder
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.5
|0
|0
|Reddy Arundhatiall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Full toss, on line once again. Bell pushes forward and drives for a run.
19.5
1
Yorker, on a good line. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.
19.4
4
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dean shuffles down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.