The ceremony was held at London's Theatre Palladium on October 26, 2026, where Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario announced Kane as the winner. Recalling the moment, Kane revealed that he was almost frozen when he heard his name. However, stepping onto the stage brought an incredible sense of relief, with his heart racing and everything around him seemingly coming to a standstill. Kane's achievement ended England's 25-year wait for another Ballon d'Or winner, following Michael Owen's success in 2001.