Meanwhile, Italy produced an impressive 3-1 comeback victory against France at San Siro, recording their first home win over the French since 1962. Pio Esposito scored twice, while Davide Frattesi also found the net. The result moved Italy level with France on 10 points in Group A1, with Italy holding the head-to-head advantage. Elsewhere, Spain maintained their perfect Nations League campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic through goals from Alex Baena and Marc Pubill, extending their unbeaten streak to 43 matches. Belgium also kept their qualification hopes alive by defeating Turkey 2-1 after coming from behind. England and Spain have already secured quarter-final places, with their upcoming meeting in Madrid set to determine the Group A3 winners.