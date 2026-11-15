92 Goals and a Historic Record! Kane Makes England History as Italy Shock France 3-1
Harry Kane scripted history as England defeated Croatia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League, becoming the country's most-capped men's international with 126 appearances and extending his scoring record to 92 goals.
Meanwhile, Italy produced a stunning 3-1 comeback victory against France, with Pio Esposito scoring twice. Spain maintained their perfect campaign with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic.
As the UEFA Nations League action delivered several memorable moments, Harry Kane made history as England defeated Croatia 2-1 at Wembley. The England captain earned his 126th international appearance, surpassing Peter Shilton to become the country's most-capped men's international footballer. Kane celebrated the achievement by scoring his 92nd international goal through a second-half penalty, securing England's qualification for the quarter-finals. Morgan Rogers had opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Croatia's Petar Sucic equalised in the 59th minute.
Meanwhile, Italy produced an impressive 3-1 comeback victory against France at San Siro, recording their first home win over the French since 1962. Pio Esposito scored twice, while Davide Frattesi also found the net. The result moved Italy level with France on 10 points in Group A1, with Italy holding the head-to-head advantage. Elsewhere, Spain maintained their perfect Nations League campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic through goals from Alex Baena and Marc Pubill, extending their unbeaten streak to 43 matches. Belgium also kept their qualification hopes alive by defeating Turkey 2-1 after coming from behind. England and Spain have already secured quarter-final places, with their upcoming meeting in Madrid set to determine the Group A3 winners.