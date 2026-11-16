Haaland Breaks Silence on Man City's Potential Punishment With Strong Message About His Future!
Erling Haaland has dismissed speculation about his Manchester City future despite the club facing more than 100 alleged financial breaches and possible sanctions, including points deductions or demotion.
The Norwegian striker highlighted his nine-and-a-half-year contract signed in late 2024, insisting he is incredibly happy at City.
For the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, his future at Manchester City remains clear despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's ongoing Premier League financial case. The 26-year-old has expressed his happiness at the Etihad Stadium and dismissed suggestions that potential punishments could influence his decision to stay. City are appealing after being found guilty of more than 100 alleged financial regulation breaches, with possible consequences including a significant points deduction or even relegation.
However, Haaland has highlighted his long-term commitment, having signed a five-year contract in 2022 before agreeing to a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024. Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, he explained that the investigation was a legal matter between Manchester City and the Premier League and that his priority remained performing on the pitch. The investigation covers the period between 2009 and 2018, including allegations involving the concealment of more than £830 million in funding.
Haaland pointed out that these matters relate to a period before he joined City and admitted that he had not followed the proceedings closely. His comments came after Norway's 3-1 Nations League victory over Wales, in which he also found the net. He acknowledged City's recent Premier League difficulties but remained focused on improving their performances ahead of their upcoming meeting with Fulham.