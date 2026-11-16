However, Haaland has highlighted his long-term commitment, having signed a five-year contract in 2022 before agreeing to a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024. Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, he explained that the investigation was a legal matter between Manchester City and the Premier League and that his priority remained performing on the pitch. The investigation covers the period between 2009 and 2018, including allegations involving the concealment of more than £830 million in funding.