Barcelona Break Silence as Real Madrid Pushes UEFA Over Negreira Case
Barcelona have clarified that UEFA has not reopened or started new proceedings in the Negreira case. The club said the investigation began in 2023 and remains ongoing, with investigators reviewing documents submitted by Real Madrid.
Barcelona added that it has received no new requests, continues cooperating with authorities, and has obtained UEFA licences without objection during the investigation.
For the latest development in the Negreira Case, Barcelona have responded to statements from UEFA and Real Madrid, insisting that no new proceedings have been opened against the club. UEFA confirmed that it had received documents submitted by Real Madrid, who had urged European football’s governing body to handle the matter with “utmost urgency.” Barcelona said the UEFA investigation began in 2023 and remains ongoing.
The club explained that 2 investigators were appointed at the start of the process and have since carried out the required work. Barcelona also stated that it has cooperated with every request made by the investigators. According to the club, UEFA’s latest communication only confirms that Real Madrid’s documents will be assessed as part of the existing investigation. Barcelona stressed that UEFA has not announced any reopening or reactivation of the case and has not yet asked the club for additional information.
The Spanish club also noted that the UEFA proceedings remain linked to the criminal case currently being heard in Spain. Barcelona said it has continued to receive its UEFA licence without objection and has participated in European competitions throughout the investigation. Reports indicate the UEFA investigation could be completed by the end of 2026. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also scheduled to meet in El Clasico on October 26.