Haaland Takes Airline to Court Over Bizarre Plane Hair Ad
Erling Haaland is suing Norwegian Air Shuttle over an advertisement featuring a plane with his trademark blond ponytail during the 2026 World Cup. The Manchester City striker’s lawyer says the airline used his distinguishing features to sell tickets without permission.
The case is scheduled for an Oslo court hearing on October 9. Norwegian Air has withdrawn the advertisement.
In the case of Erling Haaland, the Manchester City and Norway striker has taken legal action against Norwegian Air Shuttle over an advertising campaign that used an image of a plane styled with his distinctive blond ponytail. The 26-year-old forward claims the airline used his recognisable appearance to promote ticket sales during the 2026 World Cup.
Haaland's legal representatives argue that the campaign amounted to unauthorised commercial use of his distinguishing features. His lawyer Thomas Hagen said the case concerns the airline using Haaland's identity to sell flights during the tournament. The dispute is scheduled to be heard at an Oslo court on October 9. The campaign appeared while Haaland was representing Norway at the World Cup. Norway reached the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to England.
Haaland had worn his long hairstyle for several years but changed his appearance during the summer, opting for a much shorter buzz cut. Norwegian Air has reportedly removed the advertisement from its social media accounts. Airline spokeswoman Catharina Solli said the company was surprised by the lawsuit, explaining that it had supported Norway's national team and created the posts in response to social media trends. The airline hopes the dispute can eventually be resolved through dialogue.