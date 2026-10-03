The controversy intensified after Ronaldo had not featured in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway. Reports suggested the disagreement may have involved his failure to come off the bench, although Ronaldo has not confirmed the exact reason for leaving. He later said he would reveal the truth to the Portuguese people “in due time.” Elma Aveiro expressed strong support for her brother on Instagram. She argued that Ronaldo deserved greater respect and that Portugal needed more structure. She also criticised Portuguese journalism and made harsh comments about the country’s football supporters, saying they did not deserve to have the best players.