Cristiano Ronaldos Portugal Exit Sparks Family Fury as Sister Sends Strong Message
In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure from Portugal’s camp on September 30, his sister Elma Aveiro strongly defended him and criticised the national team, media and fans. Ronaldo left 1 day before the Denmark match after reported tension with coach Jorge Jesus.
The 41-year-old has yet to explain his exit, saying he will reveal the truth later.
In the aftermath of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure from Portugal’s national team camp on September 30, his older sister Elma Aveiro publicly defended the 41-year-old forward and criticised the situation surrounding his exit. Ronaldo left the squad just 1 day before Portugal’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Denmark, following growing reports of tension with new head coach Jorge Jesus.
The controversy intensified after Ronaldo had not featured in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway. Reports suggested the disagreement may have involved his failure to come off the bench, although Ronaldo has not confirmed the exact reason for leaving. He later said he would reveal the truth to the Portuguese people “in due time.” Elma Aveiro expressed strong support for her brother on Instagram. She argued that Ronaldo deserved greater respect and that Portugal needed more structure. She also criticised Portuguese journalism and made harsh comments about the country’s football supporters, saying they did not deserve to have the best players.
The incident has created further uncertainty around Ronaldo’s international future. He remains Portugal’s all-time leading international goalscorer and is now facing questions about whether he will continue with the national team. Ronaldo is the youngest of 4 siblings, with Hugo, Elma and singer-entrepreneur Katia Aveiro his older siblings.