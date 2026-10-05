Jude Bellingham vs Declan Rice England Captaincy Battle Takes a Major Turn
Jude Bellingham has emerged as the leading choice to succeed Harry Kane as England captain, according to Henry Winter. The 23-year-old scored and provided 3 assists in England’s 7-0 win over Croatia, taking his tally to 14 goals in 59 caps. Declan Rice, 27, remains vice-captain.
As the debate over England’s next captain continues, Jude Bellingham has emerged as a strong candidate to succeed Harry Kane, with talkSPORT’s Henry Winter backing the Real Madrid midfielder for the role. Bellingham delivered another impressive performance against Croatia on Saturday, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists in England’s 7-0 victory in Rijeka. The 23-year-old has already established himself as an important figure for the Three Lions, scoring 14 goals in 59 international appearances.
Winter believes Bellingham has the professionalism, character and leadership qualities needed to become England captain once Kane eventually steps down. Kane has held the armband since 2018 and remains a key part of the team. Bellingham has also enjoyed major success at club level since joining Real Madrid in 2023. Wearing the No.5 shirt, he has made 148 appearances, scored 49 goals and won 4 trophies, including the Champions League.
However, Declan Rice is currently ahead of Bellingham in England’s captaincy hierarchy. The Arsenal midfielder was appointed vice-captain before the World Cup and has earned 80 caps since making his international debut in 2019. Rice is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but is expected to return after the international break. Stuart Pearce has also described him as captain material, keeping the succession debate open.