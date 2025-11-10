Declan Rice News

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Arsenal Grind Out against Manchester United to Start Title Push

Arsenal Grind Out against Manchester United to Start Title Push

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Declan Rice Hints at Arsenal Summer Exits After Newcastle Win

Declan Rice Hints at Arsenal Summer Exits After Newcastle Win

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Arsenal Stuns Real Madrid by 2-1 to Reach UCL Semi-finals

Arsenal Stuns Real Madrid by 2-1 to Reach UCL Semi-finals

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Arsenal Hold Manchester United to 1-1 Draw at Old Trafford

Arsenal Hold Manchester United to 1-1 Draw at Old Trafford

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Arsenal’s Midfield Dilemma: Why Matheus Cunha Could Be the Perfect Solution

Arsenal’s Midfield Dilemma: Why Matheus Cunha Could Be the Perfect Solution

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Jude Bellingham is future of English football to come for next 15 years, gushes Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham is future of English football to come for next 15 years, gushes Declan Rice

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With my ability I want to start scoring more goals, reveals Declan Rice

With my ability I want to start scoring more goals, reveals Declan Rice

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With the players we’ve got we have to aim to win the World Cup, asserts Declan Rice

With the players we’ve got we have to aim to win the World Cup, asserts Declan Rice

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Reports | Manchester United interested in signing N’Golo Kante this summer

Reports | Manchester United interested in signing N’Golo Kante this summer

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Big teams have to win ugly when they don't play well, reveals Mikel Arteta

Big teams have to win ugly when they don't play well, reveals Mikel Arteta

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Feel like I’ve taken another step in right direction but I’ve got more to give, claims Declan Rice

Feel like I’ve taken another step in right direction but I’ve got more to give, claims Declan Rice

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Manchester United isn’t place for Declan Rice to go right now, admits Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United isn’t place for Declan Rice to go right now, admits Rio Ferdinand

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Players do turn down contracts and it’s not unusual, admits David Moyes

Players do turn down contracts and it’s not unusual, admits David Moyes

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For me Declan Rice is up there with top players in world in midfield, asserts Teddy Sheringham

For me Declan Rice is up there with top players in world in midfield, asserts Teddy Sheringham

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Reports | Manchester United looking for Declan Rice alternatives after £90 million valuation

Reports | Manchester United looking for Declan Rice alternatives after £90 million valuation

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Wouldn’t sell Declan Rice for even £100 million, proclaims Kevin Nolan

Wouldn’t sell Declan Rice for even £100 million, proclaims Kevin Nolan

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Reports | Manchester United eye Declan Rice transfer for next summer

Reports | Manchester United eye Declan Rice transfer for next summer

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Reports | Manchester United face competition from Manchester City for Declan Rice

Reports | Manchester United face competition from Manchester City for Declan Rice

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Had been written off in the group stage, but England is not done yet, asserts Declan Rice

Had been written off in the group stage, but England is not done yet, asserts Declan Rice

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Reports | Europe’s top clubs keeping an eye on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Manchester United

Reports | Europe’s top clubs keeping an eye on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Manchester United

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West Ham have not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don’t, admits David Moyes

West Ham have not had an offer for Declan Rice and I hope we don’t, admits David Moyes

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Hope he’ll do it at West Ham but Declan Rice will be a top top player, confesses Mark Noble

Hope he’ll do it at West Ham but Declan Rice will be a top top player, confesses Mark Noble

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Reports | Chelsea looking into prospect of a summer move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Reports | Chelsea looking into prospect of a summer move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

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West Ham have shaped me into player I am and I’m loving life here, confesses Declan Rice

West Ham have shaped me into player I am and I’m loving life here, confesses Declan Rice

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Our plan was always to keep Declan Rice at the club, proclaims David Moyes

Our plan was always to keep Declan Rice at the club, proclaims David Moyes

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West Ham’s intention is not to sell Declan Rice but to keep him, admits David Moyes

West Ham’s intention is not to sell Declan Rice but to keep him, admits David Moyes

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Reports | Chelsea keen to bring West Ham's Declan Rice back to Stamford Bridge

Reports | Chelsea keen to bring West Ham's Declan Rice back to Stamford Bridge

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