Harry Kane Surpasses Messi’s Champions League Scoring Record After Turning 30.

Harry Kane Makes History! Messi’s Record Falls as Ronaldo’s Incredible Champions League Streak Comes Into Sight
Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw against Viking FK, taking his Champions League tally after turning 30 to 36 goals in 40 appearances, surpassing Lionel Messi’s 35 in 48 games.
Kane has also scored in nine consecutive Champions League matches, just two away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 11 straight games. His next opportunities come against Arsenal and Atlético Madrid.
As the UEFA Champions League season continues, Harry Kane has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Lionel Messi’s record for goals scored in the competition after turning 30. The Bayern Munich striker scored twice in his team’s 3-3 draw against Norway’s Viking FK, taking his tally to 36 goals in 40 appearances since his 30th birthday. Messi scored 35 goals in 48 matches during the same period.
Kane has also been more efficient, scoring once every 94.6 minutes compared with Messi’s average of 116.2 minutes. His overall Champions League tally has reached 57 goals, placing him level with former Bayern teammate Thomas Müller in joint eighth on the competition’s all-time scoring list. Against Viking, Kane converted a penalty in the 54th minute before heading home a Joshua Kimmich cross six minutes later.
Bayern eventually took the lead through Luis Díaz, but Michael Olise’s red card and Herman Haugen’s late equaliser resulted in a 3-3 draw. Kane has now scored in nine consecutive Champions League appearances, moving closer to Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 11 straight matches, achieved between June 2017 and April 2018. The England captain could match Ronaldo’s achievement by scoring against Arsenal and Atlético Madrid in Bayern’s next two European fixtures.