Lionel Messi Orders Sunreef Ultima 88 Luxury Catamaran.

Messi’s $10 Million Yacht Revealed: A Floating Palace Built for Luxury!
Football superstar Lionel Messi has ordered a Sunreef Ultima 88 catamaran for his MIM Ocean luxury yacht charter business, based in Spain’s Balearic Islands.
Currently under construction in the UAE, the 27-meter yacht may feature four guest cabins, a master suite, water-sports access, and a jet ski garage. Twin Volvo engines deliver 2,000 horsepower, enabling speeds of 20 knots.
For the Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, luxury extends beyond the football field, as he has reportedly ordered a new Sunreef Ultima 88 catamaran for his MIM Ocean yacht charter business. Polish yacht manufacturer Sunreef Yachts announced the order, revealing that the vessel is currently under construction at its facility in the United Arab Emirates.
The 88-foot (27-meter) yacht is expected to feature four guest cabins, a full-beam master suite, an ocean lounge for relaxation and water activities, and a dedicated garage for jet skis. Its final specifications have not yet been officially disclosed. Power will reportedly come from two Volvo D13 engines, each producing 1,000 horsepower. Together, they will deliver 2,000 horsepower, enabling the catamaran to reach a top speed of 20 knots, equivalent to approximately 23 mph (37 km/h). The yacht will have a beam of 30.5 feet (9.31 meters) and a fiberglass multihull design. Solar panels and other advanced energy technologies could also be included to support onboard energy requirements.
Rather than serving Messi exclusively, the vessel is intended for MIM Ocean, a luxury yacht charter company based in Spain's Balearic Islands. The business was established through a partnership between Messi and Med Cat Yachts. Although the final price remains unknown, the Sunreef Ultima 88 is expected to start at around $10 million, depending on customization.