Lionel Messi Orders Sunreef Ultima 88 Luxury Catamaran.

The 88-foot (27-meter) yacht is expected to feature four guest cabins, a full-beam master suite, an ocean lounge for relaxation and water activities, and a dedicated garage for jet skis. Its final specifications have not yet been officially disclosed. Power will reportedly come from two Volvo D13 engines, each producing 1,000 horsepower. Together, they will deliver 2,000 horsepower, enabling the catamaran to reach a top speed of 20 knots, equivalent to approximately 23 mph (37 km/h). The yacht will have a beam of 30.5 feet (9.31 meters) and a fiberglass multihull design. Solar panels and other advanced energy technologies could also be included to support onboard energy requirements.