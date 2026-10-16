Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United and Receives Fine.

Man Utd Punish Martinez After Explosive Outburst as His Future Comes Under Doubt!
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologised for criticising the club’s leadership after Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid and has reportedly been fined. The 28-year-old admitted frustration influenced his comments and met with manager Michael Carrick and club officials.
With his contract expiring next summer, United must decide whether to activate a 12-month extension amid doubts over his long-term future.
For the Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, recent tensions at Old Trafford have taken a new turn after the Argentine international apologised for his public criticism of the club’s leadership and reportedly received a formal fine. The 28-year-old made controversial comments following United’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. He suggested that the club had failed to provide head coach Michael Carrick with a sufficiently strong squad and called for greater investment, specifically demanding more from technical director Jason Wilcox.
Following discussions with club officials and Carrick on Thursday, Martinez issued a statement acknowledging that his frustration after the defeat had influenced his remarks. He described the meeting as positive and emphasised the importance of unity, expressing confidence in his teammates, manager and everyone working to improve the club. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane criticised the situation, describing the club as “a bit of a circus” on The Overlap podcast. Meanwhile, United face an important Premier League encounter against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Carrick’s team has recorded just two victories in nine games this season and sits 13th in the league table, with six points from six matches. Martinez’s immediate selection for the Leeds fixture remains uncertain. His long-term future is also unresolved, as his contract expires at the end of the season. United hold an option to extend his deal by another 12 months but have yet to decide whether to activate it.