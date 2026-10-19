Kane Hails Olise After Bayern’s 6-1 Rout Despite Arsenal Showdown Blow
Harry Kane praised Michael Olise’s mentality after the 24-year-old French winger bounced back from a Champions League red card against Viking FK. Olise scored and assisted during Bayern Munich’s emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga victory over RB Leipzig.
His suspension rules him out of Wednesday’s crucial clash against Arsenal. Kane urged Bayern’s squad to step up and compensate for Olise’s absence.
With the crucial Champions League clash against Arsenal approaching, Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise has demonstrated remarkable resilience following his recent red card in Europe. The 24-year-old French winger delivered an impressive performance in Bayern’s emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga victory over RB Leipzig, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Olise’s outstanding display came just days after he was sent off during Bayern’s Champions League encounter against Norwegian club Viking FK.
The resulting suspension means he will miss Wednesday’s important European showdown against Arsenal, a significant setback for the German giants. England captain Harry Kane praised Olise’s response to the disappointment, describing his performance as outstanding. Kane highlighted the winger’s dedication during training and his ability to translate that effort into an influential performance on the pitch. He also acknowledged that Olise was disappointed about missing such an important match, as the Frenchman wants to participate in every game.
Olise’s absence presents a challenge for Bayern, considering his importance to the team’s attacking creativity and overall performance. However, Kane emphasised that the situation provides an opportunity for other squad members to demonstrate their abilities. The England striker stressed that Bayern’s squad depth must become a decisive advantage, with whoever replaces Olise expected to perform at the highest level. Bayern must now identify suitable attacking alternatives as they prepare for their demanding Champions League encounter against Arsenal.