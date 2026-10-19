The species has attracted attention not only because of its connection to the Argentine football icon but also because of its distinctive appearance. Its flowers feature a white tubular structure and a light-blue upper portion, resembling the colours of Argentina’s national football team kit. The research involved Paul Gonzales of the Natural History Museum at the National University of San Marcos, Argentine researcher Rolando Uria, and Jean Capcha-Ramos, a biologist associated with Huarango Nature. Naming newly discovered species after famous athletes is an established scientific tradition. Football legend Diego Maradona reportedly holds a world record, with four species named after him, including a microscopic wasp.