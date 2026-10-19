Messi’s Legacy Goes Beyond Football! Rare Plant Named After the Argentine Legend
Scientists have named a rare, endangered plant species Salvia messii after football superstar Lionel Messi. Found exclusively in the Andes mountains of central and southern Peru, the mint-like plant features white and light-blue flowers resembling Argentina’s national football kit.
Researchers Paul Gonzales, Rolando Uria and Jean Capcha-Ramos investigated the discovery, celebrating Messi’s remarkable football achievements through this unique scientific tribute.
As the legendary footballer Lionel Messi continues to inspire millions worldwide, scientists have honoured his achievements by naming a rare, endangered plant species after him. The newly identified species, called Salvia messii, is native to the Andes mountain range in central and southern Peru. The plant’s name translates to “Messi’s plant.” According to international botanical naming conventions, the letter “i” was added to Messi’s surname to indicate possession.
The species has attracted attention not only because of its connection to the Argentine football icon but also because of its distinctive appearance. Its flowers feature a white tubular structure and a light-blue upper portion, resembling the colours of Argentina’s national football team kit. The research involved Paul Gonzales of the Natural History Museum at the National University of San Marcos, Argentine researcher Rolando Uria, and Jean Capcha-Ramos, a biologist associated with Huarango Nature. Naming newly discovered species after famous athletes is an established scientific tradition. Football legend Diego Maradona reportedly holds a world record, with four species named after him, including a microscopic wasp.
Indian cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have also inspired species names, including a jumping spider and a parasitic wasp, respectively. Tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have similarly been honoured through a beetle and a fly.