Bayern’s Ballon d’Or Superstars Aren’t Going Anywhere! Club Legend Makes Bold Contract Claim
Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Harry Kane and Michael Olise will remain at the club for years. He expressed confidence that Kane will soon extend his contract, with Olise potentially following.
In the current season, Bayern Munich continues to impress under head coach Vincent Kompany, with Harry Kane and Michael Olise playing important roles in the club’s attacking success. Their performances have also placed them among the leading contenders for the prestigious Ballon d’Or, attracting attention across European football. Former Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed optimism about the futures of both stars, suggesting that they intend to remain at the German club for a long time.
He is particularly confident that Kane will sign a contract extension soon, while Olise could follow with a longer-term commitment. Rummenigge emphasized the importance of retaining elite footballers, describing Kane and Olise as world-class talents whose quality is difficult to find. He also highlighted their significant contributions to Bayern’s recent performances and expressed his desire to see Olise remain at the club for many more years. Despite their impressive reputations, winning the Ballon d’Or remains uncertain.
According to a recent community post examining performances during the 2025/26 campaign, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal ranked ahead of the Bayern duo in the comparison. The final Ballon d’Or outcome remains undecided, but Bayern can take encouragement from having two prominent attacking stars. If Rummenigge’s expectations prove correct, their continued presence could help sustain the club’s competitive ambitions in the coming seasons.