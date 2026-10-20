He is particularly confident that Kane will sign a contract extension soon, while Olise could follow with a longer-term commitment. Rummenigge emphasized the importance of retaining elite footballers, describing Kane and Olise as world-class talents whose quality is difficult to find. He also highlighted their significant contributions to Bayern’s recent performances and expressed his desire to see Olise remain at the club for many more years. Despite their impressive reputations, winning the Ballon d’Or remains uncertain.