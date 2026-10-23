Andreas Christensen Set to Miss Real Madrid Clash.

His previous history of muscular injuries has encouraged the club to avoid rushing his recovery and risking another setback. The Champions League encounter with Aston Villa on November 3 and the La Liga visit to Atletico Madrid on November 8 could also come too soon. Barcelona’s home match against Villarreal on November 22 may offer a potential return opportunity if his recovery takes the longer route. Christensen’s absence adds pressure to Barcelona’s defensive options, particularly with Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde also unavailable, making his recovery an important concern for the club.