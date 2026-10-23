Andreas Christensen Set to Miss Real Madrid Clash.

Barcelona Hit by Major Injury Blow Ahead of El Clasico!
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen will miss Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid due to a left quadriceps injury suffered against Sevilla on September 19. Initially expected to be out for four to six weeks, his recovery could stretch to two months.
He may also miss matches against Aston Villa on November 3 and Atletico Madrid on November 8.
For the Barcelona team, Andreas Christensen’s injury has become a growing concern ahead of a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures. The Danish centre-back will miss Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid, with doubts also surrounding his availability for upcoming matches against Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid. Christensen sustained a left quadriceps injury during Barcelona’s La Liga match against Sevilla on September 19. Medical examinations confirmed a muscular injury affecting the rectus femoris.
Initially, his recovery was expected to take four to six weeks, but a report from SPORT suggests his absence could extend to approximately two months. As of October 22, Christensen had been sidelined for 33 days and had already missed four competitive matches. These included league games against Getafe and Real Betis, along with Champions League fixtures against Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have not announced a confirmed return date, choosing instead to monitor his rehabilitation carefully.
His previous history of muscular injuries has encouraged the club to avoid rushing his recovery and risking another setback. The Champions League encounter with Aston Villa on November 3 and the La Liga visit to Atletico Madrid on November 8 could also come too soon. Barcelona’s home match against Villarreal on November 22 may offer a potential return opportunity if his recovery takes the longer route. Christensen’s absence adds pressure to Barcelona’s defensive options, particularly with Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde also unavailable, making his recovery an important concern for the club.