Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d’Or, Putellas Takes Women’s Award.

In the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, Harry Kane finally secured football’s most prestigious individual award after an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich and England. The 33-year-old striker became the first Englishman to win the men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001. Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern during the 2025-26 campaign, helping the German club complete a domestic league and cup double. Across club and international football, he finished the season with an incredible 73 goals.