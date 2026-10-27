Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d’Or, Putellas Takes Women’s Award.

Harry Kane Creates History! Ballon d’Or Glory Finally Arrives After 25 Years
Harry Kane won his first Ballon d’Or after a phenomenal 2025-26 season, becoming England’s first winner since Michael Owen in 2001. The Bayern Munich striker scored 61 goals in 51 games and 73 for club and country, helping Bayern win the league and cup double.
He also scored six World Cup goals as England reached the semi-finals. Alexia Putellas won the women’s award for the third time.
In the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, Harry Kane finally secured football’s most prestigious individual award after an extraordinary season with Bayern Munich and England. The 33-year-old striker became the first Englishman to win the men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001. Kane scored 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern during the 2025-26 campaign, helping the German club complete a domestic league and cup double. Across club and international football, he finished the season with an incredible 73 goals.
Kane also played a major role for England at the World Cup, scoring six goals and guiding the team to the semi-finals. His consistent performances, leadership and finishing ultimately earned him the award ahead of strong contenders including Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.
In the women’s category, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the third time. Putellas enjoyed a treble-winning 2025-26 season with Barcelona, along with the Spanish Super Cup, before moving to London City Lionesses in July after 14 years at Barcelona.