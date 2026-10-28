Neymar was accused of directing abusive remarks at Nestor while covering his mouth during the argument. Nestor later described Neymar’s comments as highly disrespectful to both him and the Bahia shirt. However, Neymar has denied verbally abusing his opponent. The 34-year-old admitted that covering his mouth was a mistake but claimed Nestor initiated the confrontation and accused him of using “one of the dirtiest tricks in football.”