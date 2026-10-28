Neymar Could Miss Season’s Final Stretch! Six-Match Ban Looms After Explosive Clash
Neymar could face a six-match suspension after being reported to Brazil’s Sports Tribunal over an alleged breach of the “Vinicius rule” during Santos’ 1-1 draw against Bahia. The 34-year-old was sent off after a heated confrontation with Rodrigo Nestor.
In the latest development from Brazilian football, Santos star Neymar is facing the possibility of a lengthy suspension after being reported to Brazil’s Sports Tribunal over an alleged breach of the so-called “Vinicius Junior rule.” The incident occurred during Santos’ 1-1 draw against Bahia, where Neymar was sent off following a heated confrontation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor.
Neymar was accused of directing abusive remarks at Nestor while covering his mouth during the argument. Nestor later described Neymar’s comments as highly disrespectful to both him and the Bahia shirt. However, Neymar has denied verbally abusing his opponent. The 34-year-old admitted that covering his mouth was a mistake but claimed Nestor initiated the confrontation and accused him of using “one of the dirtiest tricks in football.”
According to the report, Neymar could receive a maximum six-match suspension if found guilty. A tribunal hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, with the decision potentially ruling him out for the remainder of Santos’ domestic campaign.
The possible ban comes at a crucial stage of the season. Santos currently sit eighth in the Brazilian Championship with only six matches remaining and have a 12-point cushion over the relegation zone. Neymar’s absence could therefore be a major setback as Santos aim to finish the season strongly.