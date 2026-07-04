1xSlot App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 1xSlot In our comprehensive Sportscafe review of 1xSlot, we explore the premier destination for betting lovers in India. With wide-ranging options and a generous welcome bonus of 150% up to 28000 INR on your deposit, the platform ensures an exhilarating start to your betting journey. Operating under the Curacao license No 8048/JAZ, it guarantees a secure and fair gaming environment. Welcome bonus 150% up to 28000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 1xSlot

1xSlot Review

In our 1xSlot review, we'll examine its rich history and impressive array of features and functions. From enticing bonuses to convenient payment methods supporting various currencies including rupees, the platform caters to different betting preferences. With a demo mode for games, notifications on both website and app, and a staggering selection of over 10,000 games from 100 renowned providers, the website promises an engrossing and dynamic betting.

Quick Facts about 1xSlot

Discover the essential details in this quick facts table, providing key insights about the platform.

Item Details Game Types Casino, Slots, Live Casino, Table Games, etc. Founder and Founded Year Orakum N.V, 2017 Headquarters Abraham Mendez Chumaceiro Boulevard 03 License Curacao license No 8048/JAZ Welcome Bonus 150% up to 28000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, MoneyGo, Webmoney, AstroPay, P2PTransfer Hindi Language Yes

1xSlot Score

Introducing the 1xSlots online platform, we delve into its features, advantages, and disadvantages. Here's a concise overview highlighting some of its key aspects:

Advantages Disadvantages Multilingual interface, including Hindi language support No sports section Accessibility on both iOS and Android devices Variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrency options Demo mode available for games to try before betting Generous welcome bonus for new customers Access to VIP Club benefits for loyal players

1xSlot India Review

Delve into our comprehensive 1xSlot review, where we explore the ultimate online betting and casino participation tailored for India. With a website optimized for Indian players, the platform offers a unified platform for both betting and casino fans. Indian gamblers can dive into the world of online casino entertainment, where it is possible to indulge in over 10,000 games from 100 popular providers, including a wide variety of slots. There is also the live casino action, alongside a wide range of betting options, all from the comfort of your own home. Plus, with a high Return to Player (RTP) rate of up to 96%, the chance of victory is within reach for all. Whether you're drawn to the excitement of betting, the allure of casino games, or the excitement of spinning the slots, the casino promises an unforgettable gambling journey for bettors across India.

Is 1xSlot Legal in India?

1xSlot online website is legally operational in India. This is primarily because the platform operates under an official license, specifically the Curacao license No 8048/JAZ, issued by the Curacao eGaming Authority. This license ensures that 1xSlot meets the required standards and operates within the legal framework for online gambling platforms. Thus, Indian gamblers can confidently access and engage with the services provided by 1xSlot without any concerns regarding legality.

How to Create an Account at 1xSlot?

Here's how new members can create an account and login at 1xSlot, broken down into simple steps:

1 Find the Gold Registration Button Locate the gold registration button positioned on the left side of the official site. Go to Website 2 Enter Your Information Provide your email address, first name, surname, and select a password for your account. Additionally, specify your country and preferred currency. 3 Optional Promo Code If you have a promo code, input it into the designated field. 4 Agree to Terms and Conditions Tick the box to confirm that you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. 5 Opt-In for Bonuses Optionally, select the checkbox if you wish to receive bonuses from 1xSlot. 6 Complete Registration Once all necessary information is entered, click the gold Register button to finalize your registration process and create your account. Registration

After registration, you will need to confirm your email or phone number to activate your account. Check your inbox or messages for a confirmation link or code.

Account Verification

By verifying your identity, the platform can confirm that you are the rightful owner of the account and prevent unauthorized access or misuse. Additionally, verification helps maintain compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. To verify your account, follow these steps:

Access Your Personal Profile: Click on the "My Account" button and navigate to the "Personal Profile" section. Enter Your Information: Provide all the required information, including your national identity card issue date and national identity card number. Verify Your Identity: Upload a scanned copy or clear photo of your national identity card to verify your identity. Ensure that all details are legible and match the information provided during registration. Top Up Your Account: Once your identity is verified, you can proceed to top up your account by depositing funds using the available payment methods. Link Your Phone Number: For added security, consider linking your phone number to your account. This enables two-factor authentication (2FA), an extra layer of protection that helps prevent unauthorized access to your account. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Take advantage of the two-factor authentication option to enhance the security of your account. This requires you to verify your identity using a secondary method, such as a code sent to your linked phone number, in addition to your password, when logging in or performing sensitive actions like withdrawals.

By completing these steps, you can successfully verify your account and enjoy a secure and protected gaming process.

1xSlot App

The 1xSlot app offers Indian clients a free, effortless way to access all the elements and functionalities of the platform on both iOS and Android devices. Accessible on both major mobile operating systems, the app mirrors the functions of the website, allowing users to enjoy the same captivating betting and casino experience while on the go. For Android users, the 1xSlots apk can be securely downloaded exclusively from the official website.

Welcome Bonus

Unlock the excitement of betting with the enticing deposit bonus. Here's a breakdown of the sign up bonus details:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms First Deposit Bonus 150% up to 28000 INR 1000 INR Wager the bonus amount х35 times within 7 days of activation in games from the Slots section.

If you have a 1xSlot bonus code or promo code, you can always use it during registration or on the website to claim your first bonus or other exciting offers.

How to Get a Bonus at 1xSlot?

New customers can claim their bonus and start the gaming journey with extra rewards. Follow these simple steps to receive your welcome offer:

Sign up as a new customer on the website or mobile app. Complete the registration process and verify your account. Make your first deposit, ensuring it meets the minimum deposit requirement. The welcome bonus will be automatically credited to your account upon successful deposit. Start playing your favorite games and enjoy the added value of your bonus funds.

Explore the variety of bonuses available, including 1xSlot no deposit bonuses and cashback offers, by checking the promotions section regularly. Keep in mind that bonuses are subject to change, so be sure to stay updated on the latest offers to make the most of your gaming process.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

You should learn about the wagering requirements for the welcome bonus to optimize your gaming process:

Canceling the current bonus forfeits eligibility for bonuses in the "Bonus Combo" promotion.

Wager the bonus amount х35 times within 7 days in Slots games.

Maximum stake during wagering is 480 INR.

Certain games are excluded from wagering.

Withdrawals are not permitted with an active bonus.

Remaining bonus funds after wagering are transferred to the main account, up to the initial bonus amount.

If the bonus account balance is below the minimum stake after wagering, the bonus is lost.

Don't forget that participation indicates acceptance of the Company's Terms and Conditions.

Other 1xSlot Bonuses and Promotions

The casino offers a plethora of bonuses, promotions, and special offers. From welcome bonuses for new users to ongoing promotions like cashback rewards and free spins, there's always something extra to enjoy. Additionally, keep an eye out for exclusive 1xSlots gift bonuses and limited-time offers that add even more excitement to your gameplay.

Bonus Combo: Enjoy a combination of bonuses for even more rewards.

Lucky Monday: Start your week with a chance to win special bonuses.

Bonus Weekend: Celebrate the weekend with exciting bonus offers.

Cashback Bonus: Get rewarded with cashback on your losses.

Birthday Bonus: Receive a special bonus to celebrate your birthday.

Bonus Combo

The Bonus Combo rewards players across multiple deposits, with varying bonuses for each. To qualify, ensure your profile is complete and verified, and you've opted in to bonus offers. Make deposits of at least 1450 INR for each bonus, following specific conditions for each deposit. Wager the bonus amount х35 times within 7 days in Slots games, with maximum stakes and excluded games outlined in the terms.

Lucky Monday

Make a deposit of at least 890 INR on any Monday between 00:01 and 23:59 GMT, ensuring your profile is complete and verified. To receive the bonus, you must have placed bets worth a total stake of at least 890 INR within 2 or more days during the preceding week, with the last transaction being a deposit. Your account must be in fiat currency, with a maximum bonus of 26,700 INR claimable. Once received, wager the bonus amount х35 times within 7 days in Slots games, with maximum stakes and excluded games outlined in the terms.

Bonus Weekend

During Bonus Weekend, players can enjoy exciting bonuses with their deposits. To receive your gift, ensure your profile is complete and verified, then make a deposit between 00:01 on Saturday and 23:59 GMT on Sunday. Choose your reward based on your deposit amount, ranging from a 300% bonus for deposits of at least 890 INR to a 100% bonus for deposits of at least 26,700 INR, with varying maximum bonus amounts. Once received, activate your bonus and wager it x25 times in the Slots section within the specified time frame, with certain game exclusions. Your gift will be credited to your account within 24 hours after completing the wagering requirement.

Cashback Bonus

Introducing the Cashback Bonus, where loyalty rewards you with every bet. Progress through 8 levels in the loyalty program, earning experience points to unlock higher cashback percentages and more frequent payouts. With cashback ranging from 5% to 11%, and even VIP status offering cashback for every bet, enjoy tailored rewards to match your level of play. Plus, cashback is calculated dynamically, allowing you to claim your rewards as soon as they're available, with no wagering requirements.

Birthday Bonus

To claim your Birthday Bonus, ensure your profile is complete and verified, and you've opted in to bonus offers. The gift will be automatically credited on your birthday if you've made at least 2 successful deposits since registering. Once received, wager the bonus amount within the specified terms, with a maximum stake of 440 INR and exclusive use in the Slots section. Your gift will be credited to your account within 24 hours after completing the wagering requirement.

1xSlot Payment Methods

There's a varied array of payment methods catering to various types of players, including Bank Cards, eWallets, eVouchers, and Cryptocurrency. Here's a snapshot of some of the available options:

Service Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Funds Deposit Time Commission Fees PhonePe 500 INR 50,000 INR Instant No Fees Webmoney 80 INR 3,300,000 INR Instant No Fees Astropay 55 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees PerfectMoney 160 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees JetonWallet 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees SticPay 170 INR 445,000 INR Instant No Fees eCOPayz 100 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees Neteller 445 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees Skrill 170 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees JetonCash 440 INR 13,350 INR Instant No Fees

How to Deposit on 1xSlot?

Learn how to easily deposit funds into your account to begin your gaming adventure:

Log in to your account and navigate to the "Deposit" section. Choose your preferred payment method from the available options. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and any required payment details. Confirm the transaction to complete the deposit process securely.

With these simple steps, you can quickly and securely add funds to your account and enjoy all the exciting games and betting options available.

How to Withdraw Money?

Explore the hassle-free process of withdrawing funds from your account with these simple steps:

Click on the "My Account" button and navigate to the "Withdraw Funds" section. Select your preferred withdrawal method from the available options. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and any required withdrawal details. Confirm the transaction to initiate the withdrawal process securely.

You can easily withdraw your winnings from your account and access your funds with ease following these straightforward steps.

How to Place a Bet on 1xSlot?

Getting started with betting on 1xSlot is easy.

Simply log in to your account on the website or mobile app. Then, head over to the "Casino" section where you'll find a variety of games to choose from. Pick your favorite game and decide on your wager amount.

Once you've made your selection, place your bet and let the excitement begin!

Betting Options at 1xslot

For Indian gamblers, 1xSlot online offers an eclectic range of betting options and features designed to captivate and entertain. Dive into the world of fun, enhanced by a convenient Hindi interface. Explore over 10,000 games from 100 renowned providers, spanning classic casino favorites to the latest releases. There is also the risk-free demo mode available for all games, ensuring endless entertainment for every customer.

Push Notifications

Never miss out on a betting opportunity with push notifications on both the application and website. Stay informed about upcoming events, promotions, and more, ensuring you're always in the loop and ready to place your bets with ease. Whether you're on the go or browsing from home, push notifications keep you connected to the action at all times.

Online Casino Games

Step into the world of online casino games, where entertainment knows no bounds. With over 10,000 games from 100 popular providers, including a plethora of slot titles like Hit Coins, Hit Slot, Megadon, and many more, there's something to suit every player's taste. Plus, explore the games risk-free with the demo mode available for all titles, allowing you to try before you bet.

Live Casino

Interact with charming dealers as you indulge in classic games like poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Test your luck with exciting TV Games like the Wheel of Fortune. With a variety of options available, including Roulette, Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Baccarat, and more, the Live Casino offers endless entertainment and winning opportunities.

Lucrative Offers

Unlock a world of lucrative offers, where rewards await at every turn. From generous welcome bonuses to exciting promotions and cashback deals, there's always something to boost your betting process.

1xSlot Casino

There's fun for everyone, whether you're a gambling fan or just getting started. Explore tons of different online casino games, from classic slots to live casino action, all designed to keep you entertained.

Play all sorts of games online, from slots to live casino games.

Chat with real dealers while you play for a more lifelike experience.

The website is easy to use, so you can focus on having fun.

Get bonuses and special deals to make your gaming even better.

Login at 1xSlot casino and find an intense gambling adventure!

Entertainment at the Casino

Get ready for endless excitement at the casino, where the thrill never stops! With a wide range of games and activities, there's always something new and exciting to try.

Crash Games: See if you can time it right and win big in these exciting games.

Dice: Roll the dice and see if you can come out on top.

Lotteries: Take a chance and see if you'll be the lucky winner of cool prizes.

Card games: Play classics like poker and blackjack or try something new for a fun challenge.

Live Casino: Feel like you're right in the action with real dealers and live gameplay.

Don't miss out on the fun – join the casino today and let the games begin!

Types of Bets at 1xSlot

Discover the variety of betting options available, where you can enjoy a wide range of gaming options, including both slots and live casino games.

Slots Betting: Place your bets on spins and outcomes in a variety of slot machine games offered by the casino.

Live Casino Betting: Bet on live dealer games, including popular options like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more.

Support

Customer support is available at the platform around the clock to assist with any issues you may encounter, whether it's regarding deposits, withdrawals, or any other aspect of your participation. Reach out for help through various channels:

The ways to contact Details Live Chat Accessible 24/7 directly through the website for immediate assistance. Email Send your queries or concerns to support@1xslot.com for a prompt response from the support team. Social Networks Stay connected and receive updates on Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. You can also reach out for support through these platforms. FAQ Section Explore the comprehensive FAQ section on the website for answers to commonly asked questions, providing quick solutions to common issues.

While there is no a customer care number or helpline number, there are still numerous ways to contact the support team.

SportsCafe Verdict

Following our comprehensive 1xSlot review, it's with confidence that we offer our conclusion and a final say: the platform earns our highest recommendation and the prestigious SportsCafe seal of approval. In addition to its outstanding features and offerings, including a mixed array of betting options and an intuitive interface, 1xSlot's unwavering commitment to safety and legality sets it apart. In conclusion, with the SportsCafe seal of approval, the website stands as a top choice for Indian bettors seeking a secure and enjoyable betting process.

The Most Common Questions about the 1xSlot

Explore the most common questions about the casino, providing answers to key inquiries that users frequently encounter.

What Should I Do if I Lost My 1xSlot Account Password?

If you've forgotten your account password, don't worry. Simply head to the login page and click on the "Forgot Password" link. Follow the instructions to reset your password, usually by verifying your email address associated with the account.

What Type of Bonuses Does 1xSlots Offer?

The platform provides a range of bonuses. These include welcome bonuses for newcomers, reload bonuses for existing users, cashback rewards, free spins on selected slots, and special promotions tied to specific events or holidays.

What Payment Methods Can I Use at 1xSlots?

You have access to various payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. These options include credit and debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, bank transfers, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

How Do You Get Free Spins on 1xSlots Casino?

To acquire free spins at the platform, you'll automatically receive 30 no-wagering free spins in Sweet Bonanza™ from Pragmatic Play after successfully wagering the bonus. If you encounter any issues receiving your free spins, don't hesitate to reach out to our Customer Support team for assistance.