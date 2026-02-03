Download 1xSlot App for Android (APK) and iOS – Latest Version 2026

1xSlot App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 1xSlot Indian gamblers can discover the convenience of betting on the go with the mobile app. Our comprehensive review on Sportscafe reveals exciting features, including a generous welcome bonus of 150% up to 28000 INR on your deposit, and a Curacao license No 8048/JAZ for added peace of mind. Available for both Android and iOS devices, the 1xSlots app offers access to a wide range of entertainment options. Welcome bonus 150% up to 28000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 1xSlot

About 1xSlot App

Before you proceed with the 1xSlots download, here's an overview of key information for the convenience of Indian players:

Item Details Current version of the application 3.0 APK filesize 55 MB Installed client size 150 MB Supported operating systems iOS/Android Cost of loading (for free download) Free of charge License Curacao license No 8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 150% up to 28000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods AstroPay, P2PTransfer, PhonePe, MoneyGo, Webmoney

Advantages and Disadvantages

Here's the table with the features, advantages and disadvantages of the mobile application:

Advantages Disadvantages Low minimum deposit amount Heavy APK file size Generous welcome bonus 150% up to 28000 INR Enhanced security with two-factor authentication Hindi language support Convenient cashout options Wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods

1xSlot App Functionality and Design

Introducing the functionality and design of the mobile application. This unit provides a comprehensive overview of the features and capabilities offered by the application, optimized for mobile usage.

Navigable interface for intuitive navigation

Hindi interface and 50 more languages

Secure account management for deposits and withdrawals

Quick access to customer support services

Personalized notifications for updates and promotions

There is a range of additional features and functionalities designed to enhance your mobile betting, ensuring convenience and satisfaction throughout your usage.

1xSlot App for Android

There is a 1xSlots apk available for download on the official website, designed for Android users, including those in India. This mobile application offers seamless access to a wide range of betting options and casino games, all optimized for mobile use. With the convenience of the app, Indian players can enjoy their favorite games and betting opportunities on the go.

System Requirements for Android

To use the mobile application on Android devices, certain low system requirements must be met. Refer to the table below for compatibility details.

System Requirements Description Operating System Android 10.0 or higher RAM 2GB or higher Storage 150 MB or more Internet Connection Stable internet connection required

Supported Android Devices

The application has been tested and operates smoothly on these popular Android devices commonly used in India. These include:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Vivo X60 Pro+

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Google Pixel 5

Xiaomi Mi 11

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

Realme GT

Motorola Edge+

OnePlus 9 Pro

Asus Zenfone 8

These devices offer an ideal platform for accessing and utilizing all available functions of the application without the need to download the apk.

Download 1xSlot APK for Android

Unlock the entertainment on your Android device by downloading the 1xSlot apk from the official website. Follow this instruction with the following easy steps to install the app and sign up:

1 Visit the site Go to the official website on your Android device. Download APK 2 Enable sources In your device settings, enable installation from unknown sources. 3 Download APK Locate the download link for the apk on the website and download it. 4 Install APK Once downloaded, tap on the APK file to initiate the installation process.

After the installation process is complete, launch the app and start exploring the exciting world of online gaming and betting.

1xSlot App for iOS

The 1xSlot app for iOS provides uninterrupted access to a world of entertainment and betting options directly from your Apple device. With the mobile application, iOS users can enjoy a wide range of features and functionalities tailored for mobile use. Unlike the Android version, the 1xSlot mobile application for iOS is available via the browser version, eliminating the need for downloading anything. Simply access the official website from your iOS device's browser and start exploring the exciting offerings available on the platform.

System Requirements for iOS

Indian bettors can use the app on iOS devices but it's essential to ensure compatibility with the low device's specifications. Below is a table outlining the system requirements for optimal performance on iOS devices.

Supported iOS Devices

The app has undergone thorough testing on multiple iOS gadgets to ensure smooth operation and user convenience. iOS users can access the platform through their browser on these devices:

iPhone 15

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPhone SE

iPhone 11

iPod Touch

iPad Mini

iPad Pro

iPad Air

The platform provides easy access to a variety of available betting opportunities, catering to the different needs of users across different Apple devices.

Download 1xSlot App for iOS

Follow these easy steps in the guide to access the platform on your iPhone or iPad without the need for a separate 1xslot app download.

1 Open Safari Launch the Safari browser on your iPhone or iPad. Sign Up Now 2 Visit the official website Go to the official website using the Safari browser. 3 Login or Sign up Log in to your existing account or sign up for a new one. 4 Access the browser version Once logged in, you can access the full functionality of the platform directly through the browser version.

Start exploring the wide range of betting options available directly from your iOS device without any installation processes.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Updating your 1xSlot app to the latest version is crucial to ensure you have access to the newest features, bug fixes, and security enhancements. With each update, developers strive to enhance the overall user experience, address any performance issues, and introduce innovative functionalities. Failing to update your app may lead to compatibility issues, security vulnerabilities, and missing out on exciting new features. Here's how you can update your app to the latest version:

Delete your app: Remove the existing 1xSlot apk from your Android or iOS device. Visit the official website: Open the web browser on your device and navigate to the official website. Enable sources: In your device settings, enable the option to install applications from unknown sources to proceed with the download. Download and install: Locate the download link for the latest version of the app on the website and download the installation file.

Once the download is complete, open the downloaded file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the new version of the app on your device.

How to Register in a 1xSlot App?

Here's how new users can register and create an account through the app:

Find the Registration Button: Open the app and locate the registration button prominently displayed on the home screen. Enter Your Details: Provide your email address, first name, last name, and choose a secure password for your account. Additionally, select your country and preferred currency. Optional Promo Code: If you have a promo code, enter it in the designated field to claim any available bonuses. Agree to Terms: Tick the box to confirm your agreement to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Opt-In for Bonuses: Optionally, select the checkbox to receive promotional offers and bonuses Complete Registration: Once all required information is entered, tap the sign up button to finalize the process, create your account and login at 1xslot.

You may need to verify your email or phone number to activate your account. Check your inbox or messages for a confirmation link or code.

1xSlot Login

Accessing your account is easy with the login feature. Here's a step-by-step guide to logging in:

Locate the Login Button: Look for the black "Log in" button on the app's interface. Choose Your Login Method: Select your preferred login method - by phone, email, or ID. Enter Your Details: Provide your phone number, email address, or ID, depending on your chosen login method. Verify with SMS or Email: If logging in by phone or email, you may need to verify your identity through SMS or email confirmation. Enter Password: Input your password associated with your account. Complete the Login: Once all details are entered, click the green "Log in" button to access your 1xslot account.

Additionally, you can log in using alternative methods like Telegram or Twitch if preferred.

How to Get a Bonus in 1xSlot App?

To kickstart your gaming adventure with extra rewards, new customers can claim a welcome offer on the app. Here's how:

Sign up as a new user on the app or website. Complete the registration process and verify your account. Make your first deposit, ensuring it meets the minimum requirement. Your welcome bonus will be automatically added to your account after the successful deposit. Start playing your favorite games with the bonus funds and enjoy the added excitement.

Remember to check the promotions section regularly for various bonuses, including deposit bonuses and cashback offers, and stay updated on the latest deals with 1xslots bonus codes to maximize your mobile gaming process.

Welcome Bonus

Get ready to kickstart your gaming journey with the exclusive first bonus from 1xSlot. Whether it's your first deposit or a no deposit bonus, there's something special waiting for new players. Bear in mind that each player can claim the welcome bonus only once per account.

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions First Deposit Bonus 150% up to 28000 INR Minimum deposit of 1000 INR required. Wager the bonus amount 35 times within 7 days of activation in games from the Slots section.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Understanding the wagering rules for the welcome bonus is crucial for maximizing your gaming participation:

If you cancel the current bonus, you won't qualify for bonuses in the "Bonus Combo" offer.

You need to wager the bonus amount 35 times within 7 days by playing Slots games.

The maximum bet allowed during wagering is 480 INR.

Some games are not counted towards the wagering requirement.

You can't withdraw funds while you have an active bonus.

Any remaining bonus funds after wagering are moved to your main account, up to the initial bonus amount.

If your bonus account balance drops below the minimum bet after wagering, you lose the bonus.

Remember that agreeing to these rules means you accept the Company's Terms and Conditions.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

The app is packed with promotions and special deals for players. Whether you're new or a regular, there's something for everyone. Look out for welcome bonuses, cashback rewards, free spins, and other exciting offers. Don't miss out on exclusive gifts and limited-time deals like:

Bonus Combo

Bonus Weekend

Cashback Bonus

Lucky Monday

Birthday Bonus.

Bonus Combo

The Bonus Combo gives you rewards on several deposits, each with its own bonus. To qualify, make sure your profile is complete and verified, and you've said yes to bonus offers. Deposit at least 1450 INR for each bonus, and follow the specific rules for each deposit. Then, play Slots games and bet the bonus amount 35 times within 7 days. Remember, there are maximum bet limits and some games you can't play with the bonus.

Bonus Weekend

To enjoy the Bonus Weekend, follow these steps:

Complete Profile Verification: Ensure your profile is complete and verified. Deposit: Make a deposit between 00:01 on Saturday and 23:59 GMT on Sunday. Choose Your Reward: Select your reward based on your deposit amount: For deposits of at least 890 INR, get a 300% bonus.

For deposits of at least 26,700 INR, receive a 100% bonus.

Note: Maximum bonus amounts vary. Activate Bonus: Once you receive your bonus, activate it. Wagering Requirement: Wager your bonus x25 times in the Slots section within the specified time frame, with certain game exclusions.

Your gift will be credited to your account within 24 hours after completing the wagering requirement.

Cashback Bonus

Climb through 8 levels in the loyalty program, earning points to unlock higher cashback percentages and more payouts. Enjoy cashback from 5% to 11%, with VIP status offering rewards for every bet. Best of all, cashback is calculated in real-time, meaning you can claim your rewards instantly, without any extra conditions.

Lucky Monday

To qualify for the Lucky Monday bonus, follow these steps:

Deposit at least 890 INR on any Monday between 00:01 and 23:59 GMT. Ensure your profile is complete and verified. Place bets worth a total stake of at least 890 INR within 2 or more days during the preceding week, with the last transaction being a deposit. Your account must be in fiat currency. The maximum bonus claimable is 26,700 INR.

Once received, wager the bonus amount х35 times within 7 days in Slots games, adhering to the maximum stakes and excluded games outlined in the terms.

Birthday Bonus

To get your Birthday Bonus:

Make sure your profile is complete and verified, and you've agreed to receive bonuses. The bonus will be added to your account on your birthday if you've made at least 2 deposits since joining. Once you receive it, use the bonus as per the terms. You can wager it with a maximum stake of 440 INR and only in the Slots section.

Your bonus will be credited within 24 hours after you meet the wagering requirement.

Bet Types at 1xSlot App



Explore the different types of bets you can make at the application:

Slots Betting: Try your luck with spins on a variety of slot machine games. Live Casino Betting: Place bets on live dealer games like roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.

Betting Options in 1xSlot App

There are varied betting options and features available in the app. With a navigable interface, Hindi support, and fast navigation, enjoy a smooth betting adventure. Receive notifications and adjust screen size for optimal gameplay on your mobile device.

Push Notifications

Stay updated with the latest developments and opportunities in the application through push notifications. Receive real-time alerts about promotions and special offers, ensuring you never miss out on exciting betting opportunities. Customize your notification settings to tailor your betting to your preferences.

Online Casino Games

Indian players can dive into the captivating realm of online casino games through the app. Featuring a collection of over 10,000 games from 100 renowned providers, including top slot titles like Sweet Dream Bonanza, Aviator, and Red Hot Stepper, there's something to cater to every preference. Explore the mixed range of gaming options risk-free with the demo mode available for all titles, allowing you to test them out before placing your bets. With its extensive array of casino entertainment, the app offers boundless excitement and enjoyment for players in India.

Live Casino

In the Live Casino section of the app, players can engage in exhilarating games like poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette while interacting with friendly dealers. Additionally, they can try their luck with exciting TV Games like the Wheel of Fortune. With a diverse range of options including Roulette, Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, and Baccarat, the Live Casino promises non-stop entertainment and chances to win big.

Lucrative Offers

In the app, players can find a plethora of lucrative offers. From welcome bonuses for new users to ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards, there are plenty of opportunities to boost winnings and enjoy extra rewards. Keep an eye out for special promotions, cashback offers, and exclusive bonuses to make the most of your gaming journey.

1xSlot Casino App

Gambling fans can engage in the world of online casino gaming with the casino app, catering to gambling fans with its great selection of games and captivating features. To download and login at the 1xSlot casino app on your Android device, follow these straightforward steps:

Visit the official website of the casino. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section. Locate the download link for the Android app. Ensure that your device allows installations from unknown sources by enabling this option in your device settings. Tap on the download link to begin the download process. Once the download is complete, open the APK file on your device. Follow the prompts to install the app.

After installation, launch the 1xSlot Casino app and log in or sign up to start enjoying an array of exciting casino games.

Casino Games in the 1xSlot App

Experience non-stop excitement at the casino, where fun never ends! Explore a variety of intense games and activities:

Crash Games: Test your timing skills and win big in these gripping games.

Dice: Roll the dice and aim for victory in exciting dice games.

Lotteries: Take a chance and try your luck to win amazing prizes.

Card Games: Enjoy classics like poker and blackjack, or try new challenges.

Live Casino: Indulge in the action with live dealers and real-time gameplay.

1xSlot Mobile Version (Website)

You can also explore the convenience of accessing the offerings on your mobile device with the mobile version of the website. In addition to placing bets through the dedicated app, you can seamlessly navigate the casino's features and place bets directly from your browser on your mobile phone or tablet. Whether you're using an Android, iOS, or KaiOS device, enjoy the flexibility of accessing the extensive gaming options wherever you go without the need to download 1xslots apk on your mobile gadget.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the 1xSlot Website

Here's the table with system requirements for the mobile version of the website:

System Requirements Description Operating System iOS 10.0 or later, Android 8.0 or later Browser Version Latest version of Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge RAM Minimum 1GB RAM

These system requirements make the mobile version ideal for users who prefer not to download additional software.

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

Here's a comparison between the mobile app and the mobile website to help you choose the best option for your gaming process looking through the advantages and disadvantages.

Aspect 1xSlot Mobile App 1xSlot Mobile Website Installation Requires download and installation Accessible directly via browser Convenience Offers quicker access to features Suitable for users who prefer not to download additional software Features May offer additional features like push notifications May lack some features available in the app Storage Takes up storage space on device Does not consume storage space Updates Requires regular updates from app store Automatically updates without user intervention

Whether you prefer the convenience of an app or the flexibility of a mobile website, the platform ensures a unified gaming process across both platforms.

Payment Methods at the App

Explore the various payment methods available for depositing and withdrawing funds within the mobile application. From popular e-wallets to convenient banking options, find the method that suits your needs best.

Deposit Methods Withdrawal Methods Banking Options Min Deposit Max Deposit Withdrawal Time Fees PhonePe PhonePe eWallet 500 INR 50,000 INR Instant No Fees Webmoney Webmoney eWallet 80 INR 3,300,000 INR Instant No Fees Astropay Astropay eWallet 55 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees PerfectMoney PerfectMoney eWallet 160 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees JetonWallet JetonWallet eWallet 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees SticPay SticPay eWallet 170 INR 445,000 INR Instant No Fees eCOPayz eCOPayz eWallet 100 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees Neteller Neteller eWallet 445 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees Skrill Skrill eWallet 170 INR 100,000 INR Instant No Fees JetonCash JetonCash eWallet 440 INR 13,350 INR Instant No Fees

How to Make a Deposit?

Discover how to effortlessly make a deposit and start your gaming journey:

Log in to your account. Navigate to the "Deposit" section. Select your preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount and required payment details.

Perform the transaction to securely complete the deposit.

Customer Support Service on the 1xSlot Mobile App

If you encounter any issues or have questions while using the app and mobile site, their customer support team is readily available to assist you. You can reach out to them through the following methods:

Ways to Contact Details Live Chat Available 24/7 on the website for instant help. Email Send questions or concerns to support@1xslot.com for a quick response from the support team. Social Networks Stay updated and contact support on Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. FAQ Section Find quick answers to common questions in the FAQ section on the website.

Conclusion About the 1xSlot App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, the 1xSlot app, as reviewed by SportsCafe, offers a comprehensive platform for online gaming and betting. With its wide array of features and games, it provides an enriching experience for users. In addition to the detailed insights provided by SportsCafe, these final words affirm its status as a top choice in the online casino realm.

The Most Common Questions about the 1xSlot App (FAQ)

Here, we address the most common inquiries about the 1xSlot app to provide users with quick and helpful answers.

Are All Bonuses Available to Mobile Players?

Yes, all bonuses offered by the platform are accessible to mobile players. Whether you're using the app or browsing through your mobile device, you can enjoy the complete range of bonuses and promotions provided by the platform.

What Should I Do if the App Doesn’t Launch?

If you encounter issues launching the application, first try closing and reopening it. If the problem persists, ensure your device meets the app’s system requirements and that you have a stable internet connection. You can also attempt clearing the app’s cache or reinstalling it to resolve any potential issues.

How to Use 1xSlots App?

Using the app is straightforward. Download it from the official website, then log in to your account or sign up if you're new. Once logged in, navigate through the app to explore games, place bets, and manage your account settings.

How Do I Download 1xSlot Mobile App?

To download the mobile app, you can visit the official website directly from your mobile browser. Once on the site, locate the download section and select the option for mobile devices. From there, you can download the apk file for the app and proceed with the installation on your device. After installation, open the app and log in to start enjoying its features and services.