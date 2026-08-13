Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire One-Day Cup Match Prediction YOR 53 % Chance of Winning NOT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second quarter final of the England Domestic One-Day Cup has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Yorkshire going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 14 August at 3:30 PM IST at Clifton Park Ground. Yorkshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Essex by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Surrey by 6 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets to advance further.

Who will win? Yorkshire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Nottinghamshire, losing the other two.

William Luxton, from Yorkshire, has scored 347 runs in 8 innings at an average of 43.37.

James Hayes, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.16.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against them in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 347 runs in 8 innings at an average of 43.37, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 18 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.16. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to come out victorious. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to get the win. They have players such as Kyle Verreynne, who has scored 443 runs in 8 innings at an average of 88.60, and James Hayes, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 28.16.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has been one of the best performing teams in this tournament. The team finished at the second spot in Group B standings with 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 games. As they get ready for the quarter final clash, they will be looking at this game as a chance to reach the next stage. Their record against Lancashire has been strong, and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as James Wharton, who has scored 273 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.60, and Will Bennison, who has scored 204 runs in 8 innings at an average of 25.50. George Hill has been able to take 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 19.71.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have also displayed some of the finest performances in Group A. The team finished third in the standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 8 games, as they advanced to the next stage. However, it will be quite challenging for them to defeat Yorkshire in the next game. They have batsmen such as Haseeb Hameed, who has scored 304 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38, and Freddie McCann, who has scored 304 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38. Brett Hutton has been able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 25.77.

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The quarter final match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire will be played at Clifton Park Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced surface. Seamers will be able to take advantage of the swinging conditions early in the game, but the pitch starts to favour the batsmen as the game goes on. Spinners are also likely to play a role in the middle overs, as the pitch slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 58% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 58% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form and advance to the semi-finals. They have players such as Ben Coad, who holds 12 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.41, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 342 runs in 8 innings at an average of 68.40.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has been able to regain its winning momentum ahead of the knockout stages. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Dillon Pennington, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.60, and Benjamin Martindale, who has scored 292 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.50.

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

William Luxton is the highest run-scorer for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 347 runs in 8 innings for the team at an average of 43.37.

Kyle Verreynne is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire this season. He has been able to score 443 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 88.60.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire this season. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 14.16.

James Hayes is the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 28.16.