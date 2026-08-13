Lancashire vs Durham England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LAN 44 % Chance of Winning DUR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The quarter final stages of the England Domestic One-Day Cup have finally arrived, as the first quarter final will be between Lancashire and Durham. This match will be played on 14 August at 3:30 PM IST at Old Trafford. Lancashire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Somerset by 174 runs. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game after losing their previous match against Worcestershire by 77 runs. Which one of these two teams gets to make it to the next stage?

Who will win? Lancashire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham.

Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 560 runs in 8 innings at an average of 70.

Will Rhodes, from Durham, has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.16.

Lancashire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the quarter final against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown some better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who has scored 310 runs in 7 innings at an average of 62, and Luke Robinson, who has taken 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28. On the other hand, Lancashire will be keen to advance to the semi-final stages. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Durham in previous games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 560 runs in 8 innings at an average of 70, and George Balderson, who holds 13 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 32.84.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 44%

Durham Chances of Winning: 56%

Lancashire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire has shown some brilliant performances in the Group A, as the team finished second in the standings. After playing eight games, they were able to secure five wins and three losses, advancing to the knockout stages. In the quarter final match, Lancashire will take the home-ground advantage, and they have also been undefeated against Durham in recent games. They have batsmen such as Rocky Flintoff, who has scored 293 runs in 7 innings at an average of 73.25, and Marcus Harris, who has scored 368 runs in 8 innings at an average of 46. Jack Blatherwick has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 27.

On the other hand, Durham also went on to have some brilliant performances in Group B. The team finished third in the standings with five wins and three losses in eight games, as they now aim to advance to the next stage. And the match against Lancashire seems as an opportunity for the team to make it to the semis. They have batsmen such as Ben Stokes, who has scored 271 runs in 7 innings at an average of 54.20, and Alex Lees, who has scored 275 runs in 7 innings at an average of 39.28. Will Rhodes has been able to take 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.16.

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Lancashire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Durham will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue has hosted a total of 59 ODIs, out of which 28 have been won by the team batting first, and 30 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 225, but it falls to 197 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The quarter final match between Lancashire and Durham could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 70% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 70% Humidity 13° - 24° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has been on a winning momentum as they enter the knockout stages. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form and advance to the next stage. They have players such as Arav Shetty, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 49.11, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 288 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.

Durham Team Form

Durham has not been able to do much well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Shafiqullah Ghafari, who holds 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 33.63, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 206 runs in 8 innings at an average of 29.42.

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Lancashire vs Durham Top Batters

Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to score 560 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 70.

Will Rhodes is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 310 runs for the team in just 7 innings at an average of 62.

Lancashire vs Durham Top Bowlers

George Balderson is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 32.84.

Will Rhodes is also the leading wicket-taker for Durham in this season. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 20.16.