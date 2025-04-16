888sport Cricket Betting — Get Up to 8,000 INR as a Bonus

888sport App: 2.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888sport 888sport was founded in Malta in 1997 and since then hundreds of thousands of players worldwide and in India have joined the company. Every tournament match will be full of interesting markets so you can easily earn rupees. On this page we'll tell you about the current 888sport functionality in cricket betting, as well as how to get a great welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs. 8,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join 888sport

How to Bet Online on Cricket at 888sport?

Cricket, just like any other sport on 888sport, has its own section. It contains information on all upcoming events available for betting.

The 888sport site has a user-friendly interface and simplified navigation, so betting here is instant and easy. Follow our guide below to place a cricket bet in a couple of clicks:

1 Create a new account Visit the official 888sport website through our link and click on "Sign Up". Fill out the registration form with the correct details, including your name, email and password, and create an account. Sign Up Now 2 Make a deposit Go to the section with deposits and choose a payment method convenient for you. Specify the transfer amount and confirm the deposit. 3 Select cricket Go to the sports section and select cricket from the available sports disciplines. 4 Choose a match On the sports page you can see all the upcoming matches and click on the one you are interested in. 5 Select the market On the match page you will find a table with a large number of intra-match events available for betting and their odds. Select the market and the odds you want to bet on. 6 Confirm the bet In the window that appears, enter the amount and type of your bet and click on confirm. Go to Website

After completing these steps, your bet will be placed and you can see it in your personal cabinet. As soon as the match is over, you will automatically get the winnings on your balance.

888sport Cricket Bonus for New Players

If you are a new registered user, you can count on the 888sport welcome bonus to win even more with minimal risk. As part of the offer, you can get a 100% bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 to your account for betting on cricket or other sports. The welcome bonus is available immediately after registration and only applies to your first deposit. More terms and conditions of 888sport cricket bonus can be found below:

The minimum amount of the first deposit is Rs. 100;

Maximum bonus amount is Rs. 8000;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Wagering is 5x on single bets;

Bets with odds of at least 1.4 are accepted.

Use the bonus to bet on IPL and other cricket events to significantly increase your winnings and have a great experience. Once you meet the wagering conditions, you can withdraw it.

888sport Cricket App and APK Download

Every user from India can download the high-tech 888sport app to his device absolutely free and bet on cricket right on the go. The app has a full set of bookie features, so you can quickly create an account, fund your betting account and start winning.

You can install the 888sport app for free by following our detailed instructions below:

Open 888sport. Go to the bookie's mobile site via any browser on your mobile device; Download the apk file. On the app page and find the file to download according to your operating system (Android or iOS) . Click on it and confirm the download; Install the 888sport app. Unzip the downloaded file and start installing the application. In a few seconds, you'll receive a notification about it and the 888sport icon will appear on your smartphone menu.

Now you can launch the 888sport mobile app, sign in to your account and start betting on cricket right from your smartphone!

IPL Cricket Betting

IPL is the biggest international cricket tournament, attracting Indian bettors with exciting matches. 888sport has all the useful options to make sure that you get only pleasant emotions from betting on the Indian Premier League.

Here are some benefits of 888sport that will make your IPL betting a great experience:

A large filling of markets for every match in the tournament;

Full statistics and recent team information;

Ability to bet on multiple IPL matches at the same time to get great odds;

Free match live streaming for registered users;

Exclusive bonuses for betting on high-profile matches.

If you are a fan of this cricket tournament, you can easily win rupees and enjoy the best experience during the playing season with 888sport tools!

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at 888sport

888sport strives to meet the needs of every Indian player, so in addition to classic cricket betting, the bookie also provides other betting options, including:

Live cricket betting;

Live broadcasts of cricket matches;

Virtual cricket betting.

In LIVE mode, any cricket match in the IPL or any other tournament will offer you a huge selection. You can also bundle multiple outcomes of the same match into one bet to get high odds and big winnings at 888sport.

FAQ

We've compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions Indian bettors ask about 888sport cricket betting. Read the answers below to avoid unnecessary difficulties in mastering the functionality.

Is it Legal and Safe to Bet on Cricket at 888sport?

Registering, depositing and betting on cricket at 888sports is completely safe. The bookie offers legal online betting services to Indian users over the age of 18. In addition, 888sport has licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, which confirms its safety and reliability.

Does 888sport Have a Cricket Bonus for New Indian Players?

Every new 888sport player from India can get a 100% bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 for their bets on any sports and sports matches. You can use this bonus in cricket betting to win even more with minimum risk.

Can I Watch Live Cricket Matches on 888sport?

888sport has all the tools to provide users with a complete LIVE betting experience. Registered users can watch the LIVE broadcast of any cricket match in good quality and without delays absolutely free of charge. This will help to keep track of the game and make more informed betting decisions.